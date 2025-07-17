"I'm not going to fake being buddy-buddy": Adin Ross opens up about his feud with Kai Cenat

Kick streamer Adin Ross has spoken up about his feud with Twitch star Kai Cenat. During a livestream on July 16, 2025, Adin Ross reacted to a video in which Felix "xQc" appeared to give his "honest thoughts" on Kai Cenat allegedly ignoring the Florida native on purpose.

While acknowledging that the New Yorker had supposedly ignored him in the past, Adin Ross stated that he was "not going to fake" being friends with those who no longer associated with him:

"I mean, dude, guys, there is a clip of literally he doesn't even, Kai doesn't even say anything. He scrolls right past and s**t. We had a conversation about that off-stream. I mean, like, look, obviously like, it doesn't f**king look good. Right? I mean, it really doesn't. But, whatever. It's not that serious to me. I really don't care. If people don't want to f**k with me online or whatever, it is what it is. At this point, I just don't give a f**k anymore, bro. That's why I'm trying to tell y'all..."

While claiming that he had not "folded," but rather did not "care" about the circumstances, Adin Ross stated:

"No, it's not about being folded. I'm genuinely telling you guys, I genuinely don't care. Like, I really, really, don't even give a f**k. Like, whatever. It's just like if people want to f**k with me online, they can. They want to f**k with me offline, then whatever, cool! But it's like whatever, bro! I'm not going to fake it anymore, bro. I'm not going to fake being buddy-buddy with people that don't want to be f**king cool with me, and it's just that simple."

"I have self-respect for myself" - Adin Ross on Kai Cenat "not f**king" with him amid their conflict

While continuing the conversation, Adin Ross explained that his decision not to be "fake buddy-buddy" with people who were not "cool" with him was driven by his self-respect. While claiming that his associates, presumably Kai Cenat, did not support him during his darkest moments, the Kick ambassador said:

"It has nothing to do with anything except for the simple fact that I have self-respect for myself. And I know that, like, during dark times, I've been there for people. And if they don't want to be there with me during my dark or even good times, then f**k 'em. That's it! That's it. It's that simple, bro. It's not rocket science, it's just life."

The 24-year-old went on to say that he would defend himself when he gets "belittled":

"And these clip pages are trying to clip it how it may seem or look, or whatever. But it's the truth. Like, I'm not going to go out of my way just to kind of, like, not defend myself for being belittled. Do you understand? I'm not going to go out of my way to let myself get quote-unquote b**ched or belittled. Like, straight-up, the clip was f**king wack! It was. And I was hurt by it, honestly."

Kai Cenat has yet to respond to Adin Ross' recent statements.

