Controversial streamer HSTikkyTokky banned from Kick for using homophobic F-slur

Harrison Sullivan, better known as "HSTikkyTokky," has been banned from Kick. On July 17, 2025, the content creator took to X to announce that he had been barred from the Stake-backed livestreaming platform for using the homophobic F-slur.

While expressing his belief that Kick was an "uncensored" platform, HSTikTokky stated that he intended to broadcast on Twitch to keep his "daily grind" going.

He wrote:

"Just got banned on kick for saying fa**ot , thought that app was uncensored. Absolute bulls**t , time to move to twitch or some s**t but I’m not stopping this daily grind."

Streamer's X post, dated July 17, 2025, in which he explained why he got banned from Kick (Image via x.com/HSTIKKYTOKKY4)

Numerous netizens responded to the controversial streamer's social media post, with some alleging that HSTikkyTokky got banned from Kick not for saying the F-slur, but for his alleged actions towards underage individuals on an online video-chatting platform called the Monkey App.

"Cap you were being weird with minors on the monkey app stop the cap" X user @BabaSbz wrote.

"hstikkytokky banned for being a whole weirdo. typical kick streamer type s**t." X user @dtldabs captioned a video featuring the Kick streamer.

"don't think you're gonna get away with that on Twitch... but either way; why not just be a better person/streamer/influencer?" X user @ComebacksCall remarked.

"bro be frr u know damn well u would not survive on twitch for 1 minute how does that even come to ur mind" X user @xMonkeyxLuffyx commented.

"If they don't value me on their platform, it is what it is" - HSTikkyTokky speaks up after getting banned from Kick

On the same day (July 17, 2025), a one-minute-31-second video featuring HSTikkyTokky surfaced on X, in which he addressed the community after getting banned from Kick. Claiming that he would begin hosting "PG" content while livestreaming on Twitch, the Briton stated:

"I'm just pi**ed that it even happened in the first place. Their mods are honestly full f**k-heads. So, it is what it is. If they don't value me on their platform, it is what it is. I think I might move to Twitch and just go PG with it. Just play games on there and do IRLs, dropping in-game, and just be a little more PG." X user @BestfriendKick shared the video.

Harrison made headlines on February 25, 2025, when he posted a photo of his bloodied face after getting "jumped" by a group of men.

