"It's going to be a respectful thing": Adin Ross plans on traveling to Auschwitz, talks about gambling from Anne Frank's basement

Kick streamer Adin Ross has opened up about his plans to visit Auschwitz, Poland, and gamble from Anne Frank's basement. At the ten-minute mark of his broadcast earlier today (July 10, 2025), the content creator was discussing his association with Drake, Dana White, and Michael Rubin, when his attention was drawn to a live viewer, who said the following:

"Jordan was telling me he wanted to gamble in Anne Frank's basement."

Adin Ross then spoke up about his intention to travel to Auschwitz along with Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc," saying:

"Who are the three people I'd d**k suck? Michael Rubin, Dana White, and Drake. All right? I'd d**k suck them. All right? They're my guys. All right? (The Kick streamer reads the aforementioned comment) I'm down. Yo, if we go to Auschwitz tour, I will do it! Tav, Monday, if we can do Auschwitz, I swear I'll do it. I'm not joking. I'll fly by my own and everything, I'm not joking. We'll go to Poland. No joke. No cap. No cap. Let me know right now if we can do that. Let me know right now! We can go with xQc. Me and xQc do the... because, on god, he won't troll. On my life, xQc won't troll, Tav. On god, he won't troll."

The Florida native also stated that he would be respectful during his visit to the historical landmark:

"Chat, listen, why no? Tell me literally why no, bro? It's going to be a respectful thing. I'm not going for that s**t, bro. My momma's going to be watching the entire stream. You think I'm going to troll? Like, what the f**k? I'm not going to... bro, what the f**k is wrong with you, bro? I want to go to Auschwitz, bro. There's nothing wrong with going to Auschwitz, and showing people what our people went through, Tav. The f**k?"

"Are you guys f**king re*arded?" - Adin Ross responds to his live audience's comments after announcing his intention to travel to Auschwitz

After insisting that he was not traveling to Auschwitz to "troll", Adin Ross noticed a Kick viewer's remarks that they would "be laughing." In response, the 24-year-old said:

"You think I'm going to f**king troll and make jokes? Chat is going to be in emote-only. This chat is so weird, on god! 'We're going to be laughing.' No, dude, that's why it's going on emote-only. Like, dude, I'm not doing that. I'm not going for that, bro. All right? 'Take Cuffem.' Yeah, right. Dude, are you guys f**king re*arded?"

Readers can access Adin Ross' July 10, 2025, Kick stream by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:10:43].

In other news, on July 7, 2025, a video surfaced on X in which Adin Ross discussed "fake and snake" streamers. Numerous netizens reacted to the content creator's comments, with some believing he was referring to Kai Cenat.

