"I don't even want to mention his name": Kai Cenat opens up about disliking xQc

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has spoken out about his dislike for fellow content creator Felix "xQc." At the 35-minute mark of his Just Chatting livestream titled, 🙏🏾LETS TALK🙏🏾AMP SUMMER🙏🏾INTENSE STREAM🙏🏾CLICK HERE🙏🏾, Kai Cenat responded to those who believed he had "a problem" with Adin Ross. He eventually admitted to having problems with xQc, saying he "didn't even want to mention" the French-Canadian personality's name.

Cenat elaborated:

"Adin's a good dude, bro. Dead-a**. I've had a call with him. N***a, don't you think if there was really a problem with me and Adin... don't you think I would have... every time I've had a problem with somebody, I've said something. Somebody I don't f**k with, I don't f**k with xQc! And I tell that n****s all the time! I don't even want to mention that n****'s name because y'all guys know the lore behind that. But, n***a, I don't f**k with somebody, I'll tell y'all n****s. Like, I don't f**k with that n***a. I would tell y'all! It's a lot of weird s**t going on, mud! You feel me?"

Timestamp - 00:35:20

"He wants to make everything I say a big deal" - xQc responds to Kai Cenat's statements

On the same day (July 17, 2025), xQc watched Kai Cenat's livestream and responded to his statements. After hearing the latter say that a "lot of weird s**t" was going on, Felix expressed his belief that the AMP (Any Means Possible) member "comes from a different sphere" than him.

While explaining why he thought his and Kai Cenat's personalities "don't mix together," the former Overwatch pro said:

"Okay. Well, it's all good. Yo, listen, he comes from a different, like, sphere than I do. Like, over here, we throw shade and do whatever, and it's not like a, 'Oh, we know it's not some big deal.' He wants to make everything I say a big deal, then so f**king be it. Then we don't f**k with each other. If every single thing that I said about him is shade, and he's got to stand on business, then so be it! Then our personalities just don't mix together. It's no problem. I mean, it's not... like, why would I get mad about that?"

During the same broadcast, xQc decided to leak a private text message he sent to Kai Cenat on December 21 at 4:39 AM, in which he expressed his desire to "pipe down all of the internet noise."

