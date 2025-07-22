Who is Wendy Ortiz? DDG accuses YouTuber's fanbase of allegedly harassing everyone she collaborates with 

DDG recently called out fellow streamer Wendy Ortiz's fanbase, known as the Winions, for allegedly harassing the people she collaborated with. For the unversed, Wendy Ortiz is a 21-year-old TikTok star and influencer who recently won the second season of Plaqueboymax's reality dating show, In Too Deep, with D Lou. On July 21, 2025, X user @FearedBuck posted a clip of DDG addressing Ortiz's fanbase in one of his recent livestreams. In the clip, DDG accused the 'Winions' of scaring people away from collaborating with Ortiz, calling out the fanbase for allegedly leaving hate comments targeting D Lou after he and Ortiz won Plaqueboymax's series. DDG emphasized that the show was fake and made for entertainment, asking the fanbase not to confuse reality with content.&quot;What y'all doing is...y'all making people scared of Wendy. When y'all get in these comments and y'all say this crazy s**t...y'all not understanding. This s**t's fake. You gotta understand, Wendy is not actually dating D Lou. It's a show... When y'all try to make that crossover from real life to content, to f**king entertainment, that's where y'all f**k up at as a fanbase,&quot; DDG said.Furthermore, DDG mentioned that the fanbase's alleged harassment of various creators put Ortiz &quot;in a pickle,&quot; leading to other streamers being hesitant to work with her. He said that collaborations were how streamers thrived, adding that they helped build community.&quot;And what y'all doing, y'all putting her in a pickle, where y'all making motherf**ers scared to even f**k with her...y'all making n***as not wanna f**k with her. All this bullying y'all doing to girls, all this bullying y'all doing to n***as she collabing with, y'all f**king her up in the long run because collaborations is how you win. A motherf**ker be scared to collab with her, it's not about numbers...it's about building a community,&quot; he added.Wendy Ortiz first began posting on YouTube with her twin sisterAccording to Famous Birthdays, Wendy Ortiz was born on November 11, 2003. In 2018, she gained fame after she started posting on YouTube with her twin sister under the channel Evelyn and Wendolyn. However, in 2023, Wendy Ortiz's solo TikTok account blew up, drawing more attention to her content. In 2021, she launched her solo YouTube channel, which currently has over 335K subscribers. She also began streaming on Twitch, with over 678K followers as of this article. Ortiz additionally has over 1.2 million followers on Instagram and 3.7 million on TikTok at the time of writing. According to Cosmopolitan, she was one of the more well-known streamers on Kai Cenat's Steamer University. On a personal front, Wendy Ortiz is a mother. She gave birth to her daughter, Valentina, in 2023, sharing her with Carlos, her ex-boyfriend. The influencer documented her labor and delivery for YouTube.In June 2025, Ortiz's fanbase, the 'Winions,' reportedly flooded Kylie Jenner's Instagram with comments asking for Jenner to collaborate with Ortiz. This happened after the streamer revealed that the reality TV star was her dream collab in a recent livestream. Jenner has not responded to the comments or the collaboration request as of the time of writing this article.In other news, Wendy Ortiz and DDG have collaborated on multiple occasions, with Ortiz joining the rapper and streamer's livestreams. Ortiz was also featured in the rapper's music video for his song What I Prefer from his latest album, Blame The Chat.