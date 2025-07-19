  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • 'It's not that I don't like Black guys': Wendy Ortiz alleges lack of diversity at Plaqueboymax's "In Too Deep" show

'It's not that I don't like Black guys': Wendy Ortiz alleges lack of diversity at Plaqueboymax's "In Too Deep" show

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 19, 2025 23:09 GMT
Wendy Ortiz was heard talking about the supposed lack of variety in ethnicity of participants in Plaqueboymax
Wendy Ortiz was heard talking about the supposed lack of variety in ethnicity of participants in Plaqueboymax's recently released dating show (Image via wendolynortizz/Instagram)

YouTuber Wendy Ortiz recently talked about the supposed lack of diversity in candidates participating in Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax's" dating show, In Too Deep 2. The candidates selected for the show allegedly only included individuals of African ethnicity, with no participants from other ethnicities being picked.

Ad

The show marked the streamer's return to content creation on Twitch after being on hiatus since June 2, 2025. Stating that there was a lack of diversity on the show, Wendy Ortiz said:

"White guy, like, asian guy... It's not that I don't like Black guys but just like I want to see like a variety."

"Bring in a Mexican guy": Wendy Ortiz discusses lack of "variety" of candidates in Plaqueboymax's In Too Deep 2 show

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Plaqueboymax made his return to livestreaming on July 19, 2025, after over one and a half months of inactivity on the platform. After making occasional appearances in front of the camera, such as during FaZe Clan's Fourth of July party, the streamer announced on July 15, 2025, that he would be starting a new iteration of his dating show In Too Deep.

The latest season features well-known content creators and music artists such as Darryl "DDG," Wendy Ortiz, Janely Jay Cinco, Alabama Barker, BenDaDonn, and Deja Deshae Frost. The first day of the show saw participants like YK Osiris, AnnoyingTV, and Chris being eliminated.

Ad

During the show, Wendy Ortiz suggested introducing candidates from other ethnicities in the show:

"Maybe we can talk to Max and bring in a Mexican guy or something."

In other news, FaZe Clan Jason "Jasontheween" recently announced that the collective would organize a Summer Camp event featuring content creators who would stay in lake-side houses.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications