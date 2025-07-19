'It's not that I don't like Black guys': Wendy Ortiz alleges lack of diversity at Plaqueboymax's "In Too Deep" show

YouTuber Wendy Ortiz recently talked about the supposed lack of diversity in candidates participating in Twitch streamer Maxwell &quot;Plaqueboymax's&quot; dating show, In Too Deep 2. The candidates selected for the show allegedly only included individuals of African ethnicity, with no participants from other ethnicities being picked.The show marked the streamer's return to content creation on Twitch after being on hiatus since June 2, 2025. Stating that there was a lack of diversity on the show, Wendy Ortiz said:&quot;White guy, like, asian guy... It's not that I don't like Black guys but just like I want to see like a variety.&quot;&quot;Bring in a Mexican guy&quot;: Wendy Ortiz discusses lack of &quot;variety&quot; of candidates in Plaqueboymax's In Too Deep 2 showPlaqueboymax made his return to livestreaming on July 19, 2025, after over one and a half months of inactivity on the platform. After making occasional appearances in front of the camera, such as during FaZe Clan's Fourth of July party, the streamer announced on July 15, 2025, that he would be starting a new iteration of his dating show In Too Deep.The latest season features well-known content creators and music artists such as Darryl &quot;DDG,&quot; Wendy Ortiz, Janely Jay Cinco, Alabama Barker, BenDaDonn, and Deja Deshae Frost. The first day of the show saw participants like YK Osiris, AnnoyingTV, and Chris being eliminated.During the show, Wendy Ortiz suggested introducing candidates from other ethnicities in the show:&quot;Maybe we can talk to Max and bring in a Mexican guy or something.&quot;In other news, FaZe Clan Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; recently announced that the collective would organize a Summer Camp event featuring content creators who would stay in lake-side houses.