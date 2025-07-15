  • home icon
  "It's going to be incredible": Jasontheween announces FaZe Summer Camp event featuring streamers residing in two lake houses

"It's going to be incredible": Jasontheween announces FaZe Summer Camp event featuring streamers residing in two lake houses

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 15, 2025 01:34 GMT
FaZe Clan member Jasontheween has announced that the group will be hosting a Summer Camp event in the coming days
FaZe Clan member Jasontheween has announced that the group will be hosting a Summer Camp event in the coming days (Image via Jasontheween/Twitch)

FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" recently announced that FaZe was planning to organize a "Summer Camp" that would feature content creators residing in two lakeside houses. The men and women would supposedly be allotted their own lakeside house.

Talking about the upcoming event in a Twitch broadcast on July 14, 2025, Jasontheween stated:

"FaZe will be doing FaZe Summer Camp, y'all. It's going to be incredible. I gotta start recruiting now, inviting people too. It's going to be lake house vibes, bro, two houses. One house filled with dudes, obviously all streamers. Second house filled with girls, all girl streamers, bro. It's going to be a movie."
Jasontheween announces FaZe will be holding a Summer Camp event featuring a wide variety of content creators

FaZe Jasontheween's announcement about the streamer collective's upcoming Summer Camp event comes amid another popular streamer group, Any Means Possible (AMP), hosting its own 30-day Summer Marathon. Each member of AMP, including Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Chrisnxtdoor, is hosting a broadcast daily as part of the marathon.

In his announcement, Jasontheween revealed that FaZe is interested in getting streamers with a large, medium, or small-sized following online to participate in the event.

Talking about his plans to invite as many content creators as possible to the upcoming event, Jasontheween stated:

"Bunch of streamers. I want to invite hella people, people. Everybody to that b**ch. Every streamer, big, small, medium. It should be cool, bro."

In other news, fellow FaZe member Nick "Lacy" recently left fans divided after claiming that LeBron James was not part of the top-five basketball players of all time. Instead, he proposed a list of six players he thought were "better" than the Los Angeles star.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

