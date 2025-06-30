AMP announces month-long Twitch subathon in a trailer featuring T-Pain

Twitch streaming organization Any Means Possible (AMP) has announced that they will be hosting a month-long streaming marathon on the livestreaming platform soon. A streaming marathon or subathon is an event in which the livestreamer continuously holds a broadcast until their broadcast timer ends. The timer is only extended through incoming donations.

The trailer for the subathon event featured key members of the AMP collective, including Twitch star Kai Cenat, Roberto "Fanum," Davis "ImDavisss," Dontavius "Duke Dennis," Din "Agent 00, and Christopher "ChrisNxtDoor."

AMP releases trailer announcing AMP Summer subathon event for the month of July

Any Means Possible (AMP) is the streamer collective featuring big names in the livestreaming industry. It is popularly known for being the collective Kai Cenat belongs to, with him often collaborating with other members of the group to create content.

On June 29, 2025, the group dropped a trailer featuring musician T-Pain. The trailer showcases the group stranded in the desert with a broken-down vehicle. T-Pain then arrives to rescue them and asks the group to stay and livestream from a house owned by his friend for the next thirty days. This sets up the premise of the upcoming subathon.

The streaming marathon is scheduled to begin on July 1, 2025. Fans can tune into the AMP members' Twitch channels at 3 PM EST, following which the streamers will be broadcasting live twelve hours a day for thirty days straight.

Twitch streamer and AMP member Fanum had recently made headlines after posting cryptic messages and subsequently deactivating his official account on X. The streamer stated that he "can't fake" and that he "doesn't need to explain everything," leaving fans puzzled about whether his comments were related to his presence in AMP.

Fanum also revealed during a broadcast that he was having bouts of sleepwalking recently, even managing to injure himself during one such episode.

