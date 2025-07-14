"He really wants that Drake stream": Fans divided by FaZe Lacy saying LeBron James is not a top-five basketball player of all time

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" has garnered attention on social media for his opinion on LeBron James. On July 13, 2025, a 51-second video from FaZe Lacy's livestream surfaced on X, in which he discussed his top five basketball players of all time.

Ad

While expressing his belief that LeBron James is not the greatest basketball player of all time or a top-five player, the content creator listed six players he thought were superior to the Los Angeles Lakers star.

Nick said:

"I'm going to be honest - LeBron is not in my top five. He's not. People say, 'Oh, he is the best player of all time, he's the GOAT (Greatest of All Time), this, that,' he's really not. LeBron's not even a top-five player of all... I can sit here and name five players better than LeBron right now. Michael Jordan. Kobe Bryant. Steph Curry. Shaq. Bill Russell. Kevin Durant. Yeah, there are six. I just named six better than him, all on top of my head, without doing research."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The 22-year-old's opinions have left the online community divided, with one X user saying that the FaZe Clan member "really wants" to collaborate with Drake.

"He really wants that drake stream," X user @WhosBreezyUK wrote.

"We don’t care about his opinion at all," X user @Lebronin1 commented.

"He doesn’t know basketball at all to have KD over LeBron just shows he doesn’t know basketball. KD hasn’t been able to accomplish anything since leaving the warriors," X user @FameINJ replied.

Ad

"He’s right. LeBron James is a**. He’s old and sucks. Lacy has good taste. Michael Jordan the Motherf**king GOAT," X user @ItsJustFreshh tweeted.

"I’m not falling for this rage bait," X user @matt1775725420 remarked.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"He betrayed Drake" - FaZe Lacy urged the Los Angeles Lakers to trade LeBron James in a now-deleted X post

On July 13, 2025, FaZe Lacy tagged the Los Angeles Lakers in his now-deleted X post, urging them to trade LeBron James. While claiming that the 40-year-old power forward "doesn't move as quickly" as he used to and is "less efficient," the Twitch streamer wrote:

Ad

"Please trade lebron. He's old and not what he once was. He doesn't move as quick, he's less efficient, and he betrayed Drake. Overrated and not even a top 5 player of all time after doing what he did to trade. TRADE HIM @Lakers."

Expand Tweet

Ad

FaZe Lacy made headlines on July 4, 2025, when he got embroiled in a controversy with fellow FaZe Clan member Alexander "Adapt" over the latter's E-Wagon car.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More