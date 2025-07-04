FaZe Lacy and FaZe Adapt drama explained

Twitch streamer Nick "FaZe Lacy" has gotten involved in another controversy, this time with fellow FaZe Clan member Alexander "FaZe Adapt." It all started on July 3, 2025, when Lacy decided to drive Adapt's modified E-Wagon vehicle, also known as the "Unc Mobile," without permission.

A 30-second video of the content creator's actions surfaced on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, showing Nick driving the car without a seatbelt and seemingly looking at his phone. After being told to fasten his seatbelt, the 22-year-old did so before coming to a stop at a red light.

"This s**t is weird" - FaZe Adapt confronts FaZe Lacy for taking and driving his car without permission

When Lacy returned to the FaZe House, Adapt confronted him about taking and driving his car without permission. Wondering what was "wrong" with the former, Adapt called him out for his "weird" behavior by saying:

"What the f**k is wrong with you? No, what is actually wrong with you? Why would you take my car without asking? (Lacy responds, 'I can't tell if you're trolling or not.') Do I look like I'm trolling? (Lacy replies, 'I can't tell.') Bro, you just took my car without saying. You don't do that! I'm not trolling! Yeah, you didn't ask me. After you texted and asked me. Bro, this s**t is weird, Lacy, and it's entitled that I'm not sitting here on stream and pressing you for some s**t. But you don't do that!"

FaZe Adapt abruptly ends his livestream after appearing to be upset by FaZe Lacy's actions

On the same day (July 3, 2025), a 53-second video from FaZe Adapt's livestream surfaced on X, in which he abruptly ended his broadcast while appearing to be upset by FaZe Lacy's actions.

Describing the situation as "weird and lame as f**k," the 28-year-old remarked:

"That s**t is weird as f**k. Anyone that thinks that I'm trolling or that I am weird for getting upset that someone took my car without asking me. I can't actually even entertain that. But listen - I'm off this. I'm going to see you all tomorrow. I love you all, boys. Hold on. This s**t is lame as f**k, and I'm not about to sit here and do this s**t on stream and put on a show and s**t. It's just weird. But whatever, I'm done talking about it."

FaZe Adapt isn't the only popular streamer with whom FaZe Lacy got into a conflict. Last month, on June 17, 2025, Nick made headlines after clashing with Dalauan "LowTierGod" over the view-botting controversy.

