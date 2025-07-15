Plaqueboymax announces return to livestreaming in a new trailer for In Too Deep 2

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" has announced his return to livestreaming on Twitch with the release of a trailer for "In Too Deep 2," the second season of a dating show hosted by the FaZe Clan member. For those uninitiated, the streamer has been away from streaming since June 3, 2025.

Ad

The nearly three-minute-long trailer, which also featured internet personality Matan Even, has gone viral since it was posted by Plaqueboymax on July 15, 2025. The streamer last made an appearance at the FaZe Fourth of July party and has not appeared on camera since then.

Since being posted, it has attained over 131,000 views at the time of writing. Alongside the trailer, the FaZe member announced the exact dates on which the show would premiere and be hosted, writing:

Ad

Trending

"In Too Deep 2 July 18-20"

Plaqueboymax announces return to Twitch livestreaming with In Too Deep 2

Expand Tweet

Ad

Twitch streamer and hip-hop producer Plaqueboymax has been absent from streaming for quite some time, with speculations recently being made about the dates he may potentially be making a return to livestreaming. Now, putting these speculations to rest, the streamer released a trailer stating that he will be hosting broadcasts for In Too Deep 2 on July 18, 19, and 20.

In the trailer, Plaqueboymax could be seen overseeing and commenting on a livestream of a man's date, with the latter eventually confronting the FaZe member and overturning his setup. He had hosted the first season of his show earlier this year in February.

Ad

In other news, FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween" announced that the group is planning to host a FaZe Summer Camp event in which streamers of all audience sizes would be invited to participate. The camp would involve the streamers being divided based on their sex and placed in two separate lake houses.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More