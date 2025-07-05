FaZe Clan July 4th Party: Biggest controversies and viral moments

The news surrounding FaZe Clan's July 4th Los Angeles house party quickly spread across the streaming community. This was largely due to the star-studded guest list, which featured Clan members, streamers from collectives like OTK and OTV, as well as popular figures of the industry, such as Darryl "DDG," Sakura Shymko, and Extra Emily.

The party was broadcast live to hundreds of thousands of viewers online and produced a series of clips that gained significant traction. Some of them went viral due to the controversy surrounding them. From fan-loved "Jakura" content to Plaqueboymax's return, the event had viewers engaged throughout.

Looking at some of the most notable moments coming from FaZe Clan's July 4th party

Four out of the eight "most popular" clips on Twitch over the last 24 hours come from FaZe's Independence Day bash. Additionally, Clan members Jason "Jasontheween" and Nick "Lacy" broke the top 10 for top streams of the week.

OTK, OTV, and its associated streamers seemed to have taken the party by storm, considering three of the trending top 10 short videos on the platform come from the likes of Extra Emily, Emiru, and Scarra.

Here's the best the party had to offer and some of the drama surrounding the function.

1) Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko give fans a dose of "Jakura" content

Sakura gives Jason a kiss at the FaZe Clan party (Images via @SwampFlex, @appleonfiree/X)

Following Jasontheween's Streamer Prom date in June 2025, the emergence of a potential Twitch power couple involving the Clan member and streamer Sakura Shymko became the new craze.

This match-up incited a wave of support and following for both streamers, with many netizens becoming emotionally invested in the two, wanting the relationship to develop. Notably, Jason's Streamer Prom broke records, with over 100,000 live viewers at a point, becoming the 21-year-old's most popular broadcast to date.

At the July 4th party, Sakura, in a moment of fan service, kissed Jason on the cheek while the two were taking photos. After the kiss, Jason walked off camera, giddy and exclaiming:

"Oh, my God... What the... ain't no way bruh... ain't no way!"

2) Streamer NotQuiteLikeDub asked to turn off his stream by FaZe security

Twitch streamer NotQuiteLikeDub, who has over 114,000 followers on the platform, received an invite to the party. But upon entering, he was stopped by security, who asked him to put the camera down:

"The owner...let you know...that you can't stream at the moment...that's what they say...if you are streaming, we need to escort you out, so you decide."

This incident seemingly took place at an after-party, later at night. The security claimed that the mandate for a no-streaming zone came from the house owners, which would potentially mean FaZe members themselves.

Dub questioned why other people were streaming while he wasn't allowed to:

"Look at all these people streaming, and y'all talking to me... Y'all not doing one-by-one, bruh, it ain't gon' work..."

The streamer decided to leave the venue, suggesting that there was no point for him to attend if there wasn't an opportunity to livestream the celebration.

"If I can't stream it, I can't be here (Laughs)."

3) Plaqueboymax appears at the FaZe Independence Day party

Plaqueboymax and Lacy embrace on-stream (Image via Lacy/Twitch)

FaZe's Plaqueboymax has been on a streaming hiatus since June 3, 2025. Later, he was announced as part of FaZe’s July 4th party, and at the venue, Max's appearance went viral online.

While he did not stream himself, he occasionally appeared on other broadcasts, including fellow clan member Lacy. Lacy embraced Max after seemingly asking for his permission to capture him on camera. Following this, the former asked the latter if he'd be coming "down":

"('Are you comin' down, are you drinkin'?', asked Lacy) I'm about to but I'm tryna get something done. We gon' take a shot, I swear to God..."

Other notable Plaqueboymax cameos include a wholesome interaction with Extra Emily, who was visibly excited to meet the streamer as he walked around the pool.

4) Wendy Ortiz gets into an altercation outside the FaZe house on July 4th

Wendy Ortiz, who rose to prominence following Kai Cenat's Streamer University initiative, was seen in an altercation with another party-goer outside the FaZe house, later in the evening.

Reports indicate that Wendy, along with her sister Evelyn, had to be held back by security to prevent a physical fight from happening. Clips from cameraman-turned-streamer, Johnny, captured the interaction that showed Wendy threatening the party-goer by saying:

"Get the f**k out of here, b**ch, you're f**king weird!"

The party-goer attempted to strike Ortiz, but the blow fell short amid blocks from multiple people, including Johnny and party security, who separated the two.

The situation got to the point where Wendy had to be suppressed by security as her sister Evelyn reportedly approached the alleged attacker, saying:

"Weird a** b**ch, come here! You'll f**king touch [my sister]?! Touch my sister again, you f**king weird a** b**ch!"

Overall, the situation de-escalated as streamers, passersby, and security got in between the two parties.

5) Extra Emily confronts Stable Ronaldo at the FaZe house party

Stable Ronaldo apologizes to Extra Emily (Image via ExtraEmily/Twitch)

In June 2025, Austin-based Twitch streamer and OTK co-owner Nick "Nmplol" called out FaZe's Rani "Stable Ronaldo" for "hating" Extra Emily from afar after Rani reportedly called out Emily for her Twitch ban regarding "distracted driving."

At the July 4th party, Emily confronted Stable Ronaldo in his shop by the pool and asked him to provide her with "free items" for the "hate threads" he allegedly created on her. In response, Rani offered an apology:

"Ron, can I get five free items for the five hate threads you farmed on me? Is that allowed? ('How about five apologies?,' responded Stable Ronaldo)"

The streamer then said he was "sorry" for causing trouble. Overall, the encounter had a light-hearted tone, and Emily accepted Ronaldo's apology.

Honorable mentions to the list include the moment when OTV's William "Scarra" seemingly took two shots of Hennessy in quick succession, and when Emiru took part in a frat party ritual, committing to a beer keg stand for 12 whole seconds.

