  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • Streamer cries after being reprimanded by Kai Cenat's security for interacting with fans during Streamer University

Streamer cries after being reprimanded by Kai Cenat's security for interacting with fans during Streamer University

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified May 24, 2025 20:38 GMT
Twitch streamer Wendy Ortiz was seen breaking down into tears after she was strictly reprimanded by Kai Cenat
Twitch streamer Wendy Ortiz was seen breaking down into tears after she was strictly reprimanded by Kai Cenat's security (Image via @FearedBuck/X)

Twitch streamer and Streamer University student Wendy Ortiz, who goes by wendolynortizz on the Amazon-owned platform, was recently seen being moved to tears after getting reprimanded by a Cudi, one of the individuals serving as on-site security for Streamer University. After being given a strict warning, Ortiz was seen breaking down into tears.

Ad

Ortiz had been greeting and interacting with fans, which is supposedly against the rules for the content creators who are partaking in the learning experience. The fan was seemingly giving Wendy Ortiz his own brand's merchandise when he was asked to leave. Then, Cudi called out Ortiz, with him stating:

"Wendy. Wendy. I've been telling y'all, don't interact with the fans. You knew that since your first day. Keep walking!... If it gets shut down, because you y'all don't know how to follow instructions."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

"Kai paid for all of this": Kai Cenat's security confronts Twitch streamer Wendy Ortiz for interacting with fans during Streamer University

Ad

Twitch streamer Wendy Ortiz is one of the many relatively smaller-scale content creators who have been selected by Kai Cenat as "students" of Streamer University, which is a three-day-long experience. The project aims at helping these streamers learn the knowledge required to become better at their craft, with established content streamers like Darryl "DDG," India Love, Duke Dennis, and Emily "ExtraEmily," among others, acting as the "professors."

To those unaware, Streamer University is being run at no cost to the "students" partaking in it. Bringing this up while chastising Wendy Ortiz, Kai Cenat's security officer, "Cudi" could be heard stating that it was "messed up" for her to behave in such a manner, as Cenat had paid on behalf of them for the event:

Ad
"That's messed up. Kai paid for all of this."

Wendy Ortiz and those accompanying her were taken aback by Cudi's remark, exclaiming:

"What?! Oh my God!"

Soon after, the streamer broke down in tears as those accompanying her called for the cameraman to avert the audience's view away from the now-crying Ortiz. Her friend could be heard saying:

"Wait, don't show. Please don't show... I think she's on her period."
Ad

On the first day of Streamer University, Twitch streamers RaKai and Young Dabo were seen getting into a heated physical interaction. The tussle seemingly came as a result of Dabo taking RaKai's ski mask and refusing to give it back.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications