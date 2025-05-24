Streamer cries after being reprimanded by Kai Cenat's security for interacting with fans during Streamer University

Twitch streamer and Streamer University student Wendy Ortiz, who goes by wendolynortizz on the Amazon-owned platform, was recently seen being moved to tears after getting reprimanded by a Cudi, one of the individuals serving as on-site security for Streamer University. After being given a strict warning, Ortiz was seen breaking down into tears.

Ortiz had been greeting and interacting with fans, which is supposedly against the rules for the content creators who are partaking in the learning experience. The fan was seemingly giving Wendy Ortiz his own brand's merchandise when he was asked to leave. Then, Cudi called out Ortiz, with him stating:

"Wendy. Wendy. I've been telling y'all, don't interact with the fans. You knew that since your first day. Keep walking!... If it gets shut down, because you y'all don't know how to follow instructions."

Twitch streamer Wendy Ortiz is one of the many relatively smaller-scale content creators who have been selected by Kai Cenat as "students" of Streamer University, which is a three-day-long experience. The project aims at helping these streamers learn the knowledge required to become better at their craft, with established content streamers like Darryl "DDG," India Love, Duke Dennis, and Emily "ExtraEmily," among others, acting as the "professors."

To those unaware, Streamer University is being run at no cost to the "students" partaking in it. Bringing this up while chastising Wendy Ortiz, Kai Cenat's security officer, "Cudi" could be heard stating that it was "messed up" for her to behave in such a manner, as Cenat had paid on behalf of them for the event:

"That's messed up. Kai paid for all of this."

Wendy Ortiz and those accompanying her were taken aback by Cudi's remark, exclaiming:

"What?! Oh my God!"

Soon after, the streamer broke down in tears as those accompanying her called for the cameraman to avert the audience's view away from the now-crying Ortiz. Her friend could be heard saying:

"Wait, don't show. Please don't show... I think she's on her period."

On the first day of Streamer University, Twitch streamers RaKai and Young Dabo were seen getting into a heated physical interaction. The tussle seemingly came as a result of Dabo taking RaKai's ski mask and refusing to give it back.

