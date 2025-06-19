Kyedae's sister Sakura opens up about future of livestreaming career following viral content with Jasontheween

Twitch streamer Kyedae's sister, Sakura Shymko, has described her plans for content creation after appearing alongside FaZe Clan member Jason "Jasontheween," with their collaborative content going viral online. While Kyedae is a Valorant streamer, Sakura seems to be interested in making IRL (In Real Life) streaming her mainstay in content creation.

This is similar to the content she recently made alongside Jasontheween, which showcased the two going out and partaking in different activities together, including trying out food items, shopping, and even producing a song.

Now, disclosing her plans for content creation in a Twitch chat, she stated that she would be getting a real camera after getting "inspired":

"Guys I actually wanna start doing irl content now. i've been inspired. i need a real cam and stuff."

"Doing some travel streams soon": Kyedae's sister Sakura states that she wants to begin IRL streaming on Twitch

Sakura recently appeared in Jasontheween's broadcast dated June 17, 2025, with the pair hosting an IRL broadcast documenting their day preparing for Streamer Prom, an event hosted by Funny Mike on June 18, 2025. The two even ended up producing a song together, titled Jakura.

The broadcast was also a hit with the streaming community, seemingly prompting Sakura to consider creating her broadcast routine. She discussed hosting IRL travel livestreams soon, with her acquiring an Android phone to help bring these broadcasts to fruition:

"I am doing some travel streams soon. android phone is def the move."

Jasontheween and Sakura's appearance during the Streamer Prom as a pair evoked much excitement within the streaming community, with netizens also shipping the two. Their collaborative broadcast on Jason's Twitch channel generated its highest viewership of all time.

However, the sudden popularity received took a darker turn as Jasontheween eventually posted on X, asking netizens to stop sending "death threats and harassment" aimed at Sakura and him.

