Plaqueboymax is set to appear at the upcoming FaZe Fourth of July party amid hiatus

Twitch streamer Maxwell "Plaqueboymax" will be appearing at the upcoming Fourth of July party being held by the FaZe Clan alongside other members of the organization. The streamer has been on a hiatus from streaming for nearly a month, with his last broadcast taking place on June 3, 2025.

Ad

The news of Plaqueboymax's appearance is based on the "Confirmed Guest List" set up by the FaZe Clan, which includes a number of prominent streamers and internet personalities, including the Pink Dreads producer. The list was obtained via Lacy's Snapchat and shared by @millirxch on X.

Who are the confirmed guests for the upcoming FaZe Fourth of July party?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Plaqueboymax will be joining the rest of the FaZe clan at the upcoming Fourth of July party, which will be a star-studded affair. As per the image shared of the guest list, the party is set to begin at 3 pm. From the FaZe Clan itself, fans can expect members like Jason "Jasontheween," Nick "Lacy," Jerry "Silky," Rani "Stable Ronaldo," Alexander "Adapt," Kaysan, Brian "Rug, and Kris "Swagg" to grace the occasion.

Ad

Besides the FaZe members, other prominent stars that will be making an appearance include, but are not limited to:

Darryl "DDG"

Kylie "Sketch"

Rachell "Valkyrae"

Blaire "QTCinderella"

Ludwig Ahgren

Kyedae

Tyson "TenZ"

Sakura Shymko

Extra Emily

Bryce Hall

Brittany "Cinna"

Rangesh "N3on"

FaZe Kaysan and Adapt were recently seen inviting Cinna to the Fourth of July party during a recent broadcast. Kaysan seemed to be flirting with Cinna, while Adapt watched from the sidelines. Cinna seemed to initially be confused by Kaysan's call, which was, according to her, the second time he had called in.

Kaysan then sprang the invitation to the party to her, which she has now seemingly accepted. However, in the same breath, she was quick to shut down Kaysan's advances by "friendzoning" him, and even going as far as to call him her "older brother."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More