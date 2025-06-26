xQc vs FaZe Lacy: Streamers' feud explained

Streamers Nick "Lacy" and Felix "xQc" had a tense online exchange after the latter commented on the former's current relationship. Both creators are popular in the livestreaming sphere, especially considering Felix's long-time relevance and Lacy's FaZe Clan heritage. The drama started on June 25, 2025, soon after Felix booted up his stream on Twitch.

For context, Lacy's current partner, Darla, was alleged to have been in a relationship with another man while dating the FaZe Clan member. After news of this arrangement went public, Nick and Darla separated in 2024. The latter called the situation "evil," while accusing Darla of "bed-hopping."

(Timestamp - 3:20)

That being said, in early June 2025, Lacy revealed, on-stream, that he "claims" Darla as his girlfriend. This announcement came soon after the streamer reviewed his "Thugs" X community, which featured posts indicating he and Darla may have rekindled their relationship:

"I'm pretty sure I was runnin' around at a party, drunk, sayin', I have a girlfriend. If that's not claiming I don't know what the f**k is."

Additionally, the streamer made sure to inform his chat that Darla would purely be an aspect of his personal life, and her presence would not translate into on-stream content:

"Do I claim her? Yes, I do. F**k you... She's not going to be in my content, not gon' be on my streams, none of that. Let me handle my sh*t, off camera." (Timestamp - 4:30)

xQc calls Lacy a "loser" for reportedly getting back with Darla

About two weeks later, Darla ironically became the subject of streamer drama after xQc called Lacy a "loser" for letting her back in his life:

"So, I saw this Lacy guy dating his.. whatever the f**k... is he f**king stupid? How is he even allowed in the house? How do they allow themselves to live around such a loser?"

Essentially, Felix questioned why the rest of Los Angeles's FaZe house members associate themselves with Lacy following the Darla situation. This sentiment was accompanied by plenty of insults directed at the 22-year-old.

The streamer then shared what he had heard about the relationship's past:

"(Reading chat) 'She cheated on him three times,' brother, I heard she was dating him for the bag while dating somebody else in the background, and they were milking him. That's nuts!"

"35 and you’re getting sued”: Lacy speaks on xQc's comments on the Darla relationship drama

xQc's former partner, Adept, filed multiple lawsuits against the streamer. In October 2024, following an initial lawsuit in 2023, news broke that the latter filed a new case and asked for $10 million in settlement charges.

Felix retaliated with three countersuits of his own. Currently, Adept's Texas case concluded decisively in xQc’s favor while the California lawsuit is reportedly ongoing.

Snips from Lacy and xQc's first on-stream interaction at the latter's home in March 2025 (Images via YouTube/Lacy Reacts)

In response to the former Overwatch professional's comments on his relationship with Darla, Lacy suggested that xQc is getting older and has bigger things to worry about, such as the lawsuit. He said:

"You're 30, you're 35... you're 35 and you're getting sued. All he does is talk about me, that's literally xQc's content... Worry about your lawsuit, bruh."

"You’re gonna be $35,000 in debt...": xQc responds to Lacy

Felix was linked to the clip of Lacy's reaction towards the end of the stream that started it all. In response, Felix warned Nick, seemingly speaking from experience with his past lawsuit:

"Bro, you're going to be $35,000 in debt if you continue doing what you're doing... we've seen it."

The streamer also claimed that he was up three to nil with his lawsuits, potentially referring to the three countersuits he launched against Adept. Furthermore, he questioned Lacy and encouraged him to think about his relationship with Darla:

"Bro, I'm 3-0... if love is what you seek, then get all the love... but now, you're 0-0, that is such a good spot to be in. You can make fun of me, I'm 3-0, where will you be, buddy? You never know what can happen."

Felix made it known that he bears no resentment towards the FaZe Clan member and instigated the drama for "fun":

"I actually like Lacy, I'm just playing the fun of it. It just seems kinda crazy that he's dating someone who did all that."

In other news, xQc has dismissed his comment about FaZe Banks "scamming people" through cryptocurrency as nothing more than "a complete joke."

