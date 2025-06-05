"Better wifi than the FaZe house": Fans react as Stable Ronaldo goes live while flying in a private jet using Starlink

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" recently held a live broadcast on the Amazon-owned platform while airborne in a private jet. The feat was made possible using Elon Musk's Starlink, a service aiming to provide internet connectivity on the go through the use of satellites.

A 40-second-long clip of Stable Ronaldo's in-flight live broadcast has gone viral on X, garnering over 164,000 views. The clip shows the FaZe Clan member eating a sub sandwich, while being accompanied by fellow streamers Jason "JasonTheWeen," Rangesh "N3on," Marlon, and Nick "Lacy."

Many have since reacted to the feat, comparing the quality of this livestream to that of the usual broadcasts hosted by Stable Ronaldo in the FaZe House, which is the residence of many members of the FaZe Clan collective.

"How the plane got better wifi than the FaZe house," wrote X user @ilySalt

"They got better connection on the plane than the FaZe house," wrote X user @LilJollyJoker

On the other side, some netizens were in disbelief and questioned the authenticity of the broadcast:

"Is this real?" wrote X user @_jazllyn

"This isn’t real probably," wrote X user @Rewindvx

Some instead put forth their views on which livestreamer had been the first ever to hold a broadcast while flying in a private jet:

"No he isn't the first to do it. I remember Jop going live on a private jet so many times," wrote X user @AvaFrigg

"N3on did it first," wrote X user @SniipSsss

Where were Stable Ronaldo and other streamers headed on the private jet?

FaZe Clan star Stable Ronaldo had been accompanied by other members, alongside Kick star N3on and streaming personality Marlon, during the flight on the private jet. The group was headed to watch the NBA Finals, which are being held in Paycom Center in Oklahoma.

In a Snapchat story uploaded by JasonTheWeen, the FaZe member was showing off the private jet that he would be traveling on, before excitedly boarding the plane along with the rest of the group.

