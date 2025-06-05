FaZe Clan invites DDG to join organization amid latter’s ongoing conflict with Halle Bailey

In May 2025, streamer and rapper Darryl "DDG" was hit with a restraining order after a series of allegations from his former partner, actress Halle Bailey, made headlines. That being said, the allegations did not seem to deter the rapper's streaming schedule. Darryl has streamed live on Twitch nearly every day since Bailey's claims went public on May 14.

Now, esports and entertainment group FaZe Clan, home to some of the most prominent names in the industry, including PlaqueBoyMax, Lacy, Silky, and Adapt, has extended an invite to DDG, asking him to join the Clan for 24 hours.

The invitation came after a clip of Darryl speaking on his teen years practicing "quick scopes" and "360s" in an attempt to join FaZe Clan surfaced online. The official Clan page reposted the clip and shared a contract providing "the signee with a one-day membership to FaZe Clan Inc."

After the allegations were made, Darryl mentioned how certain fellow creators and brands "switched up" on him, but FaZe, whose streaming members have consistently collaborated and appeared on DDG streams, still chooses to be associated with the rapper.

Notably, PlaqueBoyMax and he created the critically acclaimed track, Pink Dreads, which currently boasts over two million views online.

DDG accepts FaZe's one-day membership contract and calls himself "FaZe Moo"

Soon after the contract was posted on X, DDG read the terms and conditions live on stream:

"(Reading the contract) I hereby comply that this contract only provides me with the right to say I'm in FaZe Clan, and call myself 'FaZe Moo!' for 24 hours, from Friday, June 4th, 2025 at 8 PM PST until June 5th, 2025 at 8 PM PST."

Then, Darryl called up some of his "brothers" at FaZe, asking to join a Call of Duty lobby:

"I can join, right? I mean, we is brothers now ('Ni**a, you FaZe, Ni**a!', said Silky) ('FaZe up!' said Adapt) Yeahhh!! FaZe up bi**h!"

One of the clan's senior members, Kaysan, got involved, calling himself a "good FaZe member" as he offered up half of his relatively small streaming space for Darryl:

"I'm willing to be a good FaZe member... I'm a selfless man, I'll take this half ...and you can take this half."

In other news, Adin Ross compared the dispute between DDG and Halle Bailey to the infamous legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

