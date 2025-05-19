DDG calls out brands for "switching up" on him amid the Halle Bailey allegations

On May 14, 2025, Hollywood actress Halle Bailey was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend Darryl "PontiacMadeDDG," after making serious accusations of abuse against the latter. Once the allegations were made public, Darryl went live on multiple Twitch streams and touched on the situation, mentioning how some of his fellow content creators have seemingly "switched up" and abandoned him.

In addition to speaking about people who were initially on good terms with him changing their stances after the controversy, DDG also mentioned that certain brands that were previously willing to work with him do not want his business anymore. Here's what the streamer had to say on a May 18, 2025, broadcast:

"I wanna be transparent with y'all, it's a whole lotta brands switching up on me right now."

Darryl also stated that once the drama dies down, he'd make these brands pay by charging them at least four times his usual rate:

"I want you brands to know, once all of this sh*t over with, I'm charging y'all quadruple tax, quintiple actually."

Apart from the restraining order, Bailey has been awarded sole legal and physical custody of their 17-month-old son, Halo Saint. She has asked that Darryl's visitation be reduced to six hours a week, supervised in Los Angeles. The restraining order requires DDG to remain at least 100 yards away from Bailey and their son until a June 6, 2025, court hearing.

DDG hits one million followers on Twitch amid Halle Bailey allegations

Amidst the controversy, during a May 18, 2025, broadcast titled 1 MILLION FOLLOWER STREAM!!!, DDG surpassed a million Twitch followers while rapping along to his hit song "motion" (produced in collaboration with DaBaby):

"One million on a b*tch!"

This milestone was even more significant considering the rapper currently has one million followers on every platform he's active on:

"One million on every motherf**king platform, and I'm talking about motherf**king bank accounts too!"

While amped up about his achievement, Darryl also touched on how his fellow industry members allegedly tried to underestimate him:

"Now what they gon' say? 'We just got consistent two three months ago,' keep f**king with me... Ni**as keep trying to play me like I'm not one of them ones... When I say every platform ni**a I'm talking about Spotify, Apple Music, I'm talking about Chase, PayPal..."

In other news, DDG abruptly ended his first livestream since the Halle Bailey allegations while hosting a giveaway.

