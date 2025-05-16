"This a real ni**a": DDG praises SoLLUMINATI while discussing the industry's response to the Halle Bailey allegations

Following allegations of physical, verbal, and financial abuse against her former partner Darryl "PontiacMadeDDG", actress Halle Bailey has been granted temporary sole legal and physical custody of Halo Saint, the former couple's 17-month-old son. DDG has gone live on Twitch thrice since the allegations, and during his third stream, he appreciated some of his fellow content creators for having his back.

On May 15, 2025, in a stream titled, "idk.. im just staying consistent #RoadTo1million," the rapper spoke about people that were initially on good terms with him "switching up" amidst the controversy:

"I genuinely appreciate... 'cuz I be seeing it when ni**as be saying it, I see hella people switching up and sh*t... it's just so weird, bro. 72 hours ago, you was on my meat and 24 hours later, all thos other sh*t goin' on. The industry is just so fake."

Regardless, Darryl extended appreciation for his fellow platform member, Jayvontay "SoLLUMINATI," who has criticized Bailey for her actions:

"One ni**a bro, that I want to meet, on some real cool sh*t and just kick it with the ni**a, is SoLLUMINATI. I be seeing clips and sh*t, and I'm like, 'man this a real ni**a,' and I know he a real ni**a cuz he from Michigan."

DDG then spoke on the support he's received from other content creators on the internet:

"A lot of content creators been just, y'know, really just siding with me. It's a very very touchy subject but like, to put your opinion out there, in favor of me..."

"She set that ni**a up": SoLLUMINATI speaks on Halley Bailey's allegations against DDG

On May 14, 2025, while doing his regular drama review on stream, SoLLUMINATI came across a clip of Halle Bailey posted by @AkademiksTV on X. In the video, the actress can be seen claiming that she was "nosy" and "likes drama."

About halfway through the clip, Jayvontay paused to make a statement:

"I ain't gon' lie, she set that ni**a up, y'all. I don't give a f**k what nobody say."

Then, the streamer claimed that Bailey talked to Roc Nation and Jay-Z before the allegations came out. This take was similar to that of Twitch streamer Deshae Frost. The latter, while reacting to DDG's situation, had claimed that the actress has ties to the Illuminati, and also referenced celebrities and organizations like Jay-Z and Roc Nation. SoLLUMINATI said:

"She went and talked to Roc Nation and 'nem, she talked to Jay-Z and 'nem... it's crazy 'cuz Roc Nation is trending."

In other news, DDG abruptly ended his first livestream following the allegations, shortly after hosting an Amazon gift card giveaway for his community.

