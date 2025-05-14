Deshae Frost locks himself in his room on Twitch stream after accusing Halle Bailey of smacking DDG amid abuse allegations

Twitch streamer and associate of Kai Cenat, Deshae Frost, recently touched on the allegations made by Halle Bailey against her former partner, rapper and content creator, Darryl "PontiacMadeDDG." For context, Bailey accused the rapper of multiple forms of abuse, including emotional, verbal, and financial. Frost reacted, expressing support for his fellow streamer.

In a livestream dated May 14, 2025, Deshae mentioned how Darryl was allegedly on the receiving end of physical, unprompted attacks. The streamer, who is friends with Darryl, wanted to claim the rapper's innocence:

"DD used to tell me... she used to smack the sh*t out of him on the bed, he chillin' she smacking the sh*t outta him. Real sh*t. He can say whatever he wants to say, but I'm not going to let people think my dog is some f**kin' abuser."

During the stream, Frost brought up certain past instances that he claimed were "not right" and alleged that Halle would "ruin" Darryl's "whole mood":

"I've been through certain things and seen certain things that is not kinda right. Even with the Kai situation, bringing his son onto Kai's stream. I literally had a talk with DD when he's on the way, thing about Halle bro, she can ruin his whole mood, with a text or a Tweet."

The streamer brought up a November 2024 incident where Bailey expressed significant concern after her ex-boyfriend featured their 9-month-old son, Halo, on Kai Cenat’s widely viewed Twitch livestream without her prior knowledge or consent.

It should be noted that the next day, Halle apologized and suggested that she may have overreacted.

Later on in his recent stream, Frost locked himself inside, claiming that Halle is part of the "Illuminati," and that celebrities like "Jay-Z and Beyonce" were out to get him.

"I think Halle's part of the Illuminati": Deshae Frost calls out Halle Bailey amidst the controversy involving DDG

Deshae Frost seemed to believe that Bailey's accusations against DDG are part of a larger plan to take the rapper down and involve the "Illuminati":

"I think Halle's part of the Illuminati, real sh*t if you ask me. DDG didn't sell his soul, so now they're out to get him... I know Jay-Z gon be on my ass after this and Beyoncé, but I don't give a f*ck... I'm DDG squad bro.”

The streamer joked that he'd be taking precautionary measures for his safety:

"I'm not taking no flights, the government, Roc Nation, not finna get me... I'm taking buses and bikes that's it, all month."

In other news, Kick streamer Rangesh "N3on" spoke out in support of DDG amid the abuse allegations from Halle Bailey, referring to the rapper as a “pioneer” in the industry.

