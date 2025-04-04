FaZe House swatting controversy explained, as Jasontheween accuses police officers of leaving his room in a mess

FaZe Members and Twitch streamers found themselves in a swatting incident yesterday (April 3, 2025). A couple of FaZe members were livestreaming when the incident occurred. For those unaware, swatting is when a faux complaint is made to the police to disrupt a streamer. Despite the aim being a prank, it is seen as potentially harmful.

Ad

Among the streamers who were livestreaming when this happened were Rani "Stable Ronaldo" and Alexander "Adapt." The two were in a match in the newly released Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3. During their stream, both the creators could be seen vacating their rooms for the police. Stable Ronaldo reacted:

"Oh, we're getting swatted. (Speaking to the officers) Can I put on pants?"

Adapt, who was also in the same lobby, responded:

Ad

Trending

"Oh yeah, we're getting swatted. Hold on. I'll be right back. This is insane. I have to mute, I have to mute."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The authorities can be seen entering Adapt's room after he had to step out of it for the police inspection:

Police seen entering Adapt's room (Image via X/@scubaryan_)

"All my clothes are on the ground, my PC was shuffled" - FaZe Jasontheween describes post-swatting scenes

Jason "Jasontheween," another popular FaZe member, described the situation after the swatting incident was over. He wasn’t livestreaming when it happened, but he later went live to talk about it. He revealed that his clothes were scattered on the ground and his PC had been moved:

Ad

"I did see that (swatting), bro. They definitely walked through my room because all my clothes are on the ground, my PC was shuffled, and there's bullsh*t on the ground. Yo, police, can y'all at least be respectful and put it back?"

Jasontheween wasn't particularly impressed with how the swatting team addressed the situation. He said:

"I understand y'all doing your job but f**k man. Like, I didn't do anything. Like, could you put it back? They tossed all my clothes that I put in the laundry basket and then just tossed it on the ground."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Upon returning, FaZe Stable Ronaldo also reacted to the swatting. He said:

"There were 15 cops and they're talking about, 'Where's your friend's rented Urus at?' The cops said that, and then he goes, 'Yo Adapt, I've never faked a trick shot.' These guys were talking about how they watched me."

Expand Tweet

Ad

FaZe Clan is currently one of the most popular streaming rosters. The current FaZe house is home to members like Stable Ronaldo, Nick "Lacy," Jasontheween, Jerry "Silky," and FaZe Banks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback