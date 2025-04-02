"Messy move": Fans divided as FaZe Stable Ronaldo claims he'll livestream birth of his child

A video of Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" claiming to livestream the birth of his child has surfaced on social media. On April 1, 2025, X user @yoxics shared a minute-long video from his recent Just Chatting livestream.

In the clip, the content creator stated that he would host an IRL broadcast to show the "final push of his child." Furthermore, he said he would allow his fans to "gamble" using the Twitch Points feature to "predict" the child's gender.

FaZe Stable Ronaldo elaborated:

"I'm doing when my kid comes out a vagina. Chat, I will be IRL streaming the push out and the final push of my child. Yes! We will IRL stream every single push that my girlfriend does trying to get the kid come out of her vagina. Not only that, we will have prediction whether it's a boy or it's a girl for all my gamblers in the chat. Will have that predictions so that you can gamble."

FaZe Stable Ronaldo also claimed that the text-to-speech feature would be enabled during the livestream:

"And not only that - we will have text-to-speech on. (The streamer starts clapping) Yes! Yes, text-to-speech will be on. You're not going to be allowed to see the child. No, I don't know if you know this, the first thing I'm doing to do when the kid comes out of her vagina is I'm putting a f**king headset on, bro. I'm teaching him how to stream."

The Twitch streamer's statements have elicited reactions from numerous fans on X.

"Messy move. Keep memories sacred, fam. Focus on the field, let the little one arrive in peace." X user @Clips_ETH wrote.

"😭😭😭😭this is actually insane" X user @PkGoatt posted.

"He repeats this segment every 3 months 😴😴" X user @6thumbs commented.

"he's so funny man LMAOOO" X user @Parmiss01r posted on X.

FaZe Stable Ronaldo said his girlfriend is "6 months pregnant" on April Fool's Day

On April 1, 2025, FaZe Stable Ronaldo took to X to say that his girlfriend is "6 months pregnant." While stating that he "can't wait to share this accomplishment with everyone," the 22-year-old added:

"Just wanted to share another accomplishment this week I should finally announce 🫶. My girlfriend is 6 months pregnant and couldn’t be more proud, I love her and I can’t wait to share this accomplishment more with everyone, thankyou ♥️."

FaZe Stable Ronaldo made headlines on March 18, 2025, when he got emotional while recalling a traumatic experience at the Rolling Loud music festival.

