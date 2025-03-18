Twitch streamer Stable Ronaldo gets emotional recalling traumatic experience at Rolling Loud

Twitch streamer Rani "Stable Ronaldo" got emotional and was seemingly on the verge of tears while recalling a traumatic experience at the Rolling Loud concert on FaZe Adapt's March 17, 2025 broadcast. A clip of the incident garnered a lot of attention after it was shared on social media websites like X.

Ad

On the stream, FaZe Adapt asked him if he was going to Miami now that the LA Rolling Loud concert was over. However, FaZe Ronaldo replied that he didn't know and hid his face while his voice broke. Adapt got up to console the Twitch streamer and hugged him, saying:

"Here, bro, come here. You're good!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Stable Ronaldo walked out with a quiver in his voice, claiming he wanted to be left alone:

"Thanks bro, I just want to be alone for a little bit."

What happened to Stable Ronaldo at the LA Rolling Loud concert? Twitch streamer shows his bruises from being allegedly manhandled by security

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many Twitch streamers like Kai Cenat attended the LA Rolling Loud concert on Sunday, March 16, with Playboi Carti headlining the event. While Kai was having an amazing time and even sang with The Weekend, FaZe Clan member Stable Ronaldo did not fare so well. Clips of him being manhandled and thrown out of the concert by security were posted on the same day.

On FaZe Adapt's latest Twitch stream, Stable Ronaldo recalled that he was traumatized because of how he was treated and described the altercation at Rolling Loud despite having the passes to be in that area:

Ad

"The guy [Security at the concert], when I was walking, he pushed me off the back, I have the full video. He pushed me off the bat. I was like, 'What the f**k is your problem I have a wristband.' I had all the right credentials, I had an artist thing. So he picked me up, he threw me. Lacy has the whole video."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

At this point, FaZe Adapt leaned in and remarked that Stable Ronaldo was bruised, and said:

"Oh my god, you're really bruised!"

After some light banter about making money from the incident, he continued describing the situation and claimed he was thrown against the wall and it traumatized him, leading him to go to therapy:

"So he threw me into the wall. Oh I have trauma too, I'm going to therapy."

It is unclear whether Stable Ronaldo will take legal action against Rolling Loud. The streamer was not the only one to have problems at the concert, with a clip of Kai Cenat having trouble with the backstage pass also going viral on social media.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback