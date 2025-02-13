FaZe Adapt opens up about having a drug-induced seizure after an apparent overdose at the FaZe House

A clip of FaZe Adapt discussing his past drug use on a podcast with FaZe Apex has garnered a lot of attention on social media. FaZe Adapt opened up about experiencing a near-fatal overdose and a seizure at the FaZe House. Around the 55-minute mark of the episode on YouTube, the Twitch streamer recounted how he had tried to quit but relapsed after a few days of withdrawal, only to wake up in the back of an ambulance following an apparent overdose.

FaZe Adapt shared that he had at least one seizure during this period, though he couldn't remember any details of what had happened:

"I woke up at the hospital, and I had a seizure for sure. I had a seizure which is like, really, really crazy to think about and really scary. I never had had one in my life, and I don't know if it's because of, like, if I took too much or if it was what I took or what it was about."

The Twitch streamer stated that the "craziest thing" about the situation was that he was in the company of others, such as former FaZe Clan member Nikan, when he had the seizures. He implied that not being alone in his room at the time likely saved his life:

"But I think the craziest thing about that situation, when I look back on it, is nine times out of 10 I would have been by myself in my bedroom. My bedroom that's completely isolated from the rest of the crib, and I would have had a seizure not around anyone. No one would have known and that's like a lot of times how people die."

FaZe Adapt grateful fellow org member Nikan was there to help him during drug-related seizure

FaZe Adapt said he was grateful that Nikan was with him during his drug-induced seizures and apparent overdose while emphasizing that many people have died in similar situations:

"Like, people have died like that in the past and people have died like that even with people around them like because they've had seizures, like drug-induced seizures or whatever it is. And I don't know, like, thank God. By the grace of God I was not by myself. Nikan was there and I remember him telling me he held my head up or something and then they called an ambulance."

FaZe Adapt continued to recount how the ambulance arrived and reflected on how things could have ended very differently if he had been alone in his room instead of with Nikan:

"And they got there quick enough. I was, I was okay thank God. But that's like the craziest thing when I look back on it. It's like, I really could have been in my room by myself at that time and I don't know what would have happened if that was the case."

In related news, FaZe Clan's CEO FaZe Banks recently lost his mother. Fellow org members, including Plaqueboymax, have asked their audiences to send love and support to the esports personality during this difficult time.

