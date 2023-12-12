"Has to be some of the highest on Twitch" - Tyler1 shocked at fans spending over 30 billion points on his channel

On December 12, 2023, Tyler "Tyler1" reviewed his channel's annual statistics via Twitch Recap. After analyzing various metrics, such as the most-streamed categories/games of the year and the top five most-used emotes, the Missouri native discovered that his viewers had spent a whopping 30,525,557,161 points on his channel.

Tyler1 was shocked to see the data and said:

"Channel points spent - 30.5 billion! That's billion, right? Wait, no way, right? 30... is that actually 30 billion? F**king Christ! Holy s**t!"

He speculated that the 30.5 billion channel points spent could be among the highest on the Amazon-owned platform:

"Wait, that has to be some of the highest on Twitch, by the way. Actually! Because do one every single game. Holy f**k! 30.5 billion channel points spent. Just betting. That is crazy, bro. And then, people are like, 'Why don't you make rewards?' Bro, there are chat billionaires! What do you want me to do? F**king hell!"

"I'm at 7.5 million points at the moment" - Fans react to Tyler1 discovering that viewers spent over 30 billion points on his channel

Timestamp: 00:25:05

A clip featuring Tyler1 reviewing his Twitch Recap 2023 statistics was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Redditor u/BlackMarch speculated that viewers would spend more points on the streamer's channel because "reworked rewards" are set to be released soon:

According to another community member, Tyler1's brother, Eric "Erobbb221," reportedly had 11 billion points spent on his channel:

Meanwhile, Redditor u/WildFearless commented that French-Canadian Twitch star Felix "xQc's" channel featured 72 billion channel points spent:

Reddit user FantasticBreakfast46 explained why the League of Legends personality's fans spent billions of points on his channel. They wrote:

"He does bets every League match and I always bet the max 250k points on a loss. I'm at 7.5 million points at the moment."

What is Twitch Recap?

As mentioned earlier, Twitch Recap is an annual report of a user/streamer's statistics, similar to what other media platforms like Spotify (Spotify Wrapped) provide. The slideshow displays a user's total number of hours watched as well as the number of "distinct days" they visited the platform.

Additionally, Twitch Recap provides users with "Bonus Achievements" such as "Top Twitcher," "Category Champion," "Chatty Chatter," and others:

Twitch Recap 2023's "Bonus Achievements" (Image via www.twitch.tv/annual-recap)

Readers can review their Twitch channel statistics by clicking here.