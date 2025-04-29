"Complete joke": xQc responds as a video of him "dissing" FaZe Banks for "scamming people" in cryptocurrency surfaces

In a recent clip that has gained traction on social media, Felix "xQc" has responded to a video where he is "dissing" FaZe Clan member Banks. For context, on April 29, 2025, a video of the streamer surfaced on X where he was talking about Cryptocurrency.

He has now responded to the video, saying that his statement was intended "as a complete joke." The streamer wrote in a comment:

"Brother, I know you guys clickbait and all but that wasn’t shots at @Banks at all. We were talking about crypto ups and downs and he said he lost money. I said “prob took banks advice” as a complete joke. Banks is well versed in crypto and the comment was unrelated. Chill on him"

What did xQc say about Banks?

Felix, Adin Ross, and Nyjah collaborated on April 29, 2025. Ross and Felix were talking about Cryptocurrency when Nyjah, who was off-camera, said:

"I have horrible luck bro, I invested at the worst time. It just never goes right. I only have one bitcoin now, I only bought a few and of course f**king wasted em all on memecoins."

To which xQc replied, as a joke:

"He probably took Banks' advice"

Over the years, FaZe Banks has garnered significant attention in the streaming industry, especially for his involvement in the cryptocurrency space. He has often shown his support for digital currencies and motivated his audience to invest in them. His content involves discussions surrounding blockchain technology, decentralized finance, and emerging crypto trends.

The clip garnered immense popularity as soon as it surfaced on social media. Banks was mad at Felix for his statement and made a post on X, which he deleted later. In another clip from their live stream, Adin informed him about it, and he read out Banks' response:

"Damn, Banks is mad at you... He said, uh, Constantly catching strays from my friends"

To which xQc replied:

"Oh come on, it was a good joke! Wasn't that a good joke?"

FaZe Banks and Felix have a bond that includes camaraderie and online disputes. There have been times when the two have shown immense support for each other. However, xQc has also criticized FaZe Banks during his live stream for promoting memecoins, saying such endorsements are exploitative.

In other news, xQc claims Adept's lawyer tried to drop her as a client amid trial in California.

