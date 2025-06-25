FaZe Clan member Kaysan had a memorable experience while livestreaming alongside fellow FaZe star Alexander "Adapt." Kaysan had called Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" to invite her to the upcoming Fourth of July party being hosted by the FaZe group.

Ad

However, Cinna seemed to sense an ulterior motive from Kaysan's side and decided to unpromptedly express her appreciation for him as a "friend." Immediately after calling her, Kaysan said:

"Hey! Sorry, we're live right now, what's up? Are you asleep?"

To this, Cinna replied:

"No, I'm working on something right now."

After Kaysan asked why her camera was off, Cinna stated that she was not wearing makeup at the time. However, Kaysan used the opportunity to compliment her, stating:

Ad

Trending

"You look great all the time, though. You don't need make up."

While Adapt gave a thumbs-up as a sign of approval, the compliment didn't seem to sit right with Cinna, who hesitantly said:

"Oh... thank you?"

Cinna friendzones Kaysan over call after latter invites her to FaZe Clan's Fourth of July party

Expand Tweet

Ad

Seeing Cinna's somewhat reluctant reply to his compliment, Kaysan asked Cinna why she said it in such a manner. To this, Cinna replied that the FaZe star had called her twice, leaving her "curious" and even "scared" about what the reasoning behind it was.

Reassuring her, Kaysan said:

"No, no, no. Listen, we're doing a Fourth of July party... Okay, alright, well, hopefully, I'll see you here for Fourth of July."

Ad

Without much context, Cinna then dropped the bombshell:

"And you're a great friend, Kaysan... Yeah, you are, you are a great friend. Awesome friend. Honestly, like a really nice older brother. It's really great."

Reacting to this, Adapt let out a loud, pained groan as he covered his mouth in surprise, all the while looking at the live reaction of the viewers to the entire dialogue in the chat.

Ad

Kaysan is not the only major streamer to hit on Cinna, with Jasontheween stating that he saw a possibility of himself dating the Twitch star in the future. While this has not materialized yet, Jasontheween has become popularly associated with Sakura Shymko, sister of Twitch streamer Kyedae, after their appearance at Streamer Prom together.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More