Jasontheween and Sakura Shymko's association: Timeline of events

Twitch streamers Jason "Jasontheween" and Sakura Shymko, who is the sister of popular Twitch star Kyedae, have been in the headlines recently because of their association that formed during the Streamer Prom event. The two had decided to go to the event, hosted by streamer MacArthur "FunnyMike," as a pair.

Since then, the two have gone viral online, with Sakura even making a Twitch account of her own, where she is now set to hold IRL travel broadcasts regularly. This article covers the history of the association between Jasontheween and Sakura, starting from its inception to its current state.

Exploring the history of the relationship between Jasontheween and Sakura

Twitch stars Jasontheween and Sakura were first introduced to each other after the former went through several rejections while trying to ask out big-name livestreamers such as Imane "Pokimane," Brittany "Cinna," and Emily "ExtraEmily" for the Streamer Prom event. As the name suggests, Streamer Prom was a formal event held on June 18, 2025, featuring livestreaming stars.

Eventually, it was Sakura who decided to accompany Jasontheween to the event, with the approval of Kyedae. The two then held a collaborative broadcast of the day they were preparing for the event, showcasing themselves going out shopping, purchasing food, and even making a song together. Sakura was also seen kissing Jasontheween on the cheek before the event.

Eventually, the two debuted as a pair at the event, and owing to the popularity they had garnered during the broadcast held by Jason before the event, their appearance was a smash hit.

However, things did not seem to go as expected between the two during the event. Certain moments during their collaborative broadcast during the Streamer Prom event caught the attention of netizens. One such instance was when Sakura jokingly mentioned that the "J" on one of her nails represented "Jawhn," who was the pair's cameraperson for the night, and not Jasontheween.

Sakura also stated that a particular moment involving a balloon hitting Jasontheween's head had given her "a really big ick," a remark which seemed to distress Jasontheween.

Eventually, Jasontheween made a post on X requesting netizens not to partake in sending Sakura "death threats" and "harassment" online over the series of events that took place during Streamer Prom.

On the other hand, Sakura announced that she was considering pursuing her own Twitch streaming career, where she would soon be hosting IRL travel broadcasts, piggybacking off the popularity she had gained during the Streamer Prom drama.

A few days later, on June 22, 2025, the pair appeared together at the Beerio Kart event hosted by Twitch star Ludwig. There, they were confronted by Valkyrae, who directly asked them if their on-screen relationship was "real" or a joint effort for "content."

Meanwhile, the Beerio Kart event has spawned its own major controversy, with Smash Bros. professional player Mang0 seen engaging in inappropriate behavior with some female streamers present during the event.

In many clips that have since gone viral online, an intoxicated Mang0 can be seen making gyrating motions around female streamers in a series of actions which have been labelled as "sexual harassment" by netizens.

