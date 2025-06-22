“Is it real or is it content?”: Valkyrae questions the authenticity of Jasontheween and Sakura’s relationship during IRL stream

Twitch streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" was recently seen confronting fellow Twitch streamer Jason "Jasontheween" over his ongoing relationship with Twitch streamer Kyedae's sister, Sakura Shymko. Valkyrae asked Jason if the latter's viral relationship (which blossomed during Streamer Prom) and his subsequent interactions with his partner were genuine or part of a collective effort to generate "content."

Valkyrae, seemingly intoxicated at the Beerio Kart event, asked Jason and Sakura:

"...We were just watching his sh**! And we were like, is this real or is this content? Is it real or is it content?"

"I was so upset": Valkyrae confronts Sakura for "trolling" Jasontheween

Twitch streamer Jasontheween had held a broadcast with Sakura Shymko on June 18, 2025, as the pair prepared for the Streamer Prom event that was scheduled to take place in the evening, hosted by FunnyMike. While their collaborative broadcast went viral online, the two, who were set to attend the event as a pair, had gone viral within the streaming circles as a couple, with many shipping them together under the name "Jakura."

Now, as they appeared together once more, Valkyrae questioned whether their pairing had been simply for entertainment purposes. She even went on to accuse Sakura of "farming" her relationship with Jasontheween:

"You farmed it too f**king hard."

To which, Sakura replied:

"He farmed and I trolled. It was a two-way."

Valkyrae responded with:

"When you trolled, I was a little mad at you first, because of the way you were patting him... I was so upset for you!... After, I was like, I realized, it was his fault, he farmed it too hard. He did take accountability, so like..."

During their time together at Streamer Prom, Sakura and Jason had a number of interactions that eventually led to the latter going on X to clear the air. The streamer requested netizens to stop sending Sakura "death threats" and "harassment," while clarifying that the pair were "fine."

