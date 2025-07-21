Twitch CEO Dan Clancy "shamelessly" asks streamers to promote his channel, online community left shocked

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's message, in which he &quot;shamelessly&quot; asked streamers to promote his channel, has surfaced on social media. On July 20, 2025, Zach Bussey (@zachbussey on X) posted a screenshot of a message that Dan Clancy shared on a streamer's Twitch chat on July 19, 2025.At 12:32:34, Clancy stated that he was &quot;shamelessly&quot; posting messages in content creators' channels, requesting that they raid his channel once they finished streaming.Elaborating on what he was doing on his broadcast, the former NASA employee wrote:&quot;DJ Clancy: I am shamelessly going into chat of streamers I know to ask for raids when they are done. I am doing my first charity stream for St Judes as a part of the GCX Marathon. Not listening since I am streaming. I am going till 1am.&quot;However, the streamer whom Dan Clancy messaged timed him out for 600 seconds from their live chat room.Zach Bussey claimed to have verified with multiple Twitch chat moderators and streamers that the CEO of the Amazon-owned livestreaming platform posted self-promotional messages:&quot;It's 2025, and Twitch Partners are still self-promoting in people's chats. And before you ask... Yes, this is real. I verified with multiple mods + streamers in the place(s) where the self-promo occurred. So disrespectful, and ignores the most basic of Twitch etiquette.&quot;Netizens on X had a lot to say about it.&quot;LMFAOOO WHAT&quot; X user @UrFavModerator wrote.&quot;What a weird way to set an example 🤦&quot; X user @AnabriellaTV remarked.&quot;Yeesh… Not only disrespectful but also legit spam since he’s saying it over and over in different channels 🤣 Isn’t that kinda against their own TOS or am I wrong…?&quot; X user @KisakaToriama posted.&quot;Wow...Even if it's for charity, that's still so disrespectful and shameful, especially as the CEO...&quot; X user @LunariValkyrie commented.&quot;What a f**king weirdo loser&quot; - Ethan Klein accuses Twitch CEO Dan Clancy of &quot;begging for views&quot;H3 Podcast host and YouTuber Ethan Klein commented on Dan Clancy self-promoting his broadcast on streamers' channels. In an Instagram Story posted on the same day (July 20, 2025), Ethan Klein accused the 61-year-old of &quot;begging for views.&quot;He added:&quot;Dan Clancy (CEO of Twitch) caught begging for views in chat. What a f**king weirdo loser. I can't wait for him to be unemployed.&quot;Ethan Klein's Instagram Story (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)As of this writing, Dan Clancy has not issued a statement on the situation.