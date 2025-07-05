"I hope Dan Clancy ends up in jail": Ethan Klein slams Twitch CEO amid HasanAbi's alleged doxing and toy gun controversy

H3 Podcast host Ethan Klein has stated that he hopes Twitch CEO Dan Clancy "ends up in jail." This was in response to Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker's recent controversy. Hasan went viral on July 3, 2025, after a video showcased him responding to a viewer who allegedly wished harm on him. He then came across the channel of a YouTuber, who, according to his fanbase, was the person who badmouthed him.

While watching the content creator's video, HasanAbi seemingly pointed a toy gun at the screen and said:

"Wait, this is the guy? The f**k are you going to do, bro? Write a petition? 'Let's do a crusade,' he says. 'Let's do a f**king crusade,' he says! 'Let's hang Hasan and Mamdani for treason,' he says. The f**k are you going to do?! Go on a fishing expedition? Try to f**king put malware in my phone? Is that what you're going to do? You skinny b**ch! Ugly a**!"

On July 4, 2025, Ethan Klein shared an Instagram Story in which he accused the political commentator of doxing the "wrong person." While calling Twitch out for "unequal enforcement of the rules," the 39-year-old wrote:

"Hasan you spent the last year calling me a doxxer for doing the same exact thing, except you targeted the wrong person (while holding a gun that at least looks real.) I'm not offended by what you did, I just find the brazen hypocracy funny. You and your underlings have zero consistent morals, you change it day to day to suit your needs and the audience plays along, reveling in the obvious double standard. Separately, I've never seen such unequal enforcement of the rules as on twitch. It's approaching criminal negligence. When twitch inevitably implodes, I hope Dan Clancy ends up in jail or blacklisted from ever working in tech again. He is sacrificing the entire platform to protect one person. It's absolutely sick."

Ethan Klein's Instagram Story, in which he called Twitch out while commenting on the HasanAbi controversy (Image via instagram.com/stories/h3h3productions)

Dan Saltman claims he reported HasanAbi's channel on "every available system"

Daniel "Dan" Saltman, a streamer and CEO of software company REDACT, has chimed in with his thoughts on the HasanAbi controversy. In a series of X posts shared on July 4, 2025, the content creator claimed that Twitch was allegedly ignoring email reports regarding the Turkish-American personality's content.

While claiming that he reported Hasan's and Central_Committee's channels on "every available system," Saltman wrote:

"Hey @djclancy999 @TwitchSupport @Twitch I heard you were ignoring email reports, so I wanted to let you know the following was submitted for both Hasanabi and Central_Committee. Good luck finding a reason to ignore them! This has now been reported on every available system."

HasanAbi made headlines on June 20, 2025, when he accused Ethan Klein of "bullying" his associates, Denims, Morgan "Frogan," and Kacey "Kaceytron," by pursuing legal action against them.

