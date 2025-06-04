Kai Cenat's next big event: 24/7 "Total Drama Island" featuring streamers

Twitch star Kai Cenat has announced that he plans on hosting a "Total Drama Island" featuring streamers that will be broadcast 24/7. On June 3, 2025, the content creator hosted a comeback livestream after a brief hiatus following the conclusion of Streamer University.

At the 24-minute mark, Cenat confirmed that he would be hosting a streamer event inspired by the Canadian animated series, Total Drama Island. Expressing uncertainty about when the event will commence, the New Yorker stated that hosting a Total Drama Island-inspired project was something he had wanted to do for a long time:

"One thing that I will confirm that I will be doing in the future... is a Total Drama Island with streamers. Now, we don't know when this is going to be, but do know that I can confirm that. You feel me? People also talked about summer camp... listen, I'm not confirming or denying anything. But a lot of things are being talked about, and I'm seeing it.

"But one of the things that I've been wanting to do, if you guys got the clip from a long a** time ago, Total Drama Island, n***a, is one of my favorite TV shows. Cartoon, if you don't know what it is, that's cool. But that is something that I've been wanting to do."

Kai Cenat says fans shouldn't expect "Total Drama Island" featuring streamers anytime soon, gives an update on his Hunger Games event

Kai Cenat continued the discussion, informing his audience that the "Total Drama Island" event would not be happening anytime soon:

"Now listen - I'm going to go ahead and say it, I'm going to burst your bubbles right now - do not think like, 'Oh, this is around the corner,' no! I'm going to go ahead and say this: Streamer University is my baby, bro. I'm going to be honest, bro."

Timestamp - 00:25:10

The 23-year-old then gave an update on his Hunger Games event, saying:

"As for Hunger Games... Hunger Games is my most difficult task. Okay? Out of everything that I have done, Hunger Games is my most difficult task! But y'all know I already announced Hunger Games like a year or two ago and s**t like that."

For context, on May 23, 2024, Kai Cenat announced that he planned to host a "fully professional and organized" Hunger Games event featuring the "biggest creators." He also expressed his intention to collaborate with YouTube sensation Jimmy "MrBeast" for the project.

