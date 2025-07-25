"IM A BUM" — Kai Cenat responds to claims that his music ratings and reactions are biased

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Jul 25, 2025 10:13 GMT
Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded to those claiming that his music ratings and reactions are biased. During a livestream on July 24, 2025, Kai Cenat showed a "warning" disclaimer message before beginning to watch XXL's 2025 Freshman Cypher, featuring BabyChiefDoit, Ian, Lazer Dim 700, 1900Rugrat, Nino Paid, and Loe Shimmy.

The disclaimer read,

"WARNING I AM NOT A MUSIC EXPERT (IM A BUM) IVE NEVER CLAIMED TO BE A MUSIC CRITIC BUT I HAVE MY OWN OPINION"

The two-time Streamer of the Year award winner used a text-to-speech software to read this message out loud three times for his audience and said:

"Y'all, listen, this is going to be a goodie. We have an action-packed motherf**king night, my n***a! Okay? Listen, I'm not gonna lie. All right? Everybody, before we listen to any music, I have an announcement, n***a! Okay? I have a f**king announcement (He plays the 'warning' disclaimer message mentioned above three times)."
While claiming that he would play the disclaimer every time he reacted to a song and gave his opinions, Kai Cenat remarked:

"Okay! That's all I got to say. All right? I will be playing that in between every song, my n***a, because for some reason n***as think it's not cool to have opinions. And that s**t is annoying, my n***a. I want to go ahead and tell y'all n***as - I quite frankly don't give a f**k. I don't give a f**k if y'all n***as value my opinion or I don't give a f**k if n***as don't. You feel me? I am a n***a in his room listening to music, my n***a. That's all, bro. All right?"
"I want to kill some n***as" - Kai Cenat reacts while listening to NBA YoungBoy's new album, MASA

During the same livestream, Kai Cenat reacted to NBA YoungBoy's recently released album, MASA. While listening to Get Up With Us, the New Yorker expressed his admiration for the 25-year-old rapper's music by exclaiming:

"Come on! I want to bang out n***a! I want to kill some n***as, n***a! I want to kill n***as, n***a! Me, n***a! Maybe I want to do a f**king drill, n***a! Come on, n***a! In GTA! In GTA!"
Kai Cenat made headlines on July 18, 2025, when he discussed his dislike for Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQc," saying that he "didn't even want to mention" the latter's name amid their recent controversy.

