"I was f**king hurt": Adin Ross breaks silence after Banks blames him for MLG meme coin controversy

Kick streamer Adin Ross has broken his silence after Richard &quot;Banks&quot; blamed him for the MLG meme coin controversy. On July 28, 2025, a text message from Banks went viral on X, in which he claimed that Adin Ross was the &quot;only bad actor&quot; in the alleged rug pull scam of the MLG cryptocurrency.Here is what the former FaZe Clan CEO wrote in a group chat called &quot;MLG Official Main Chat&quot;:&quot;Adin Ross f**ked this up, this community dumped on him buying. Used him as exit liquidity. His ego got hurt, blamed Frank. Him and Frank got into it privately, Adin despises Frank and spins and drives a narative about Frank selling. Somehow this falls on me and threads to farm the whole situation spin it into me selling and dumping coins. When I ran the thing up from f**king $3m to $200m organically, top blasted multiple times, invested a f**k ton of money and NEVER EVER SOLD. The only bad actor in this entire thing is Adin. Point blank. Period.&quot;At the 15-minute mark of his livestream earlier today (July 30, 2025), Adin Ross commented on Banks' text message, saying that he was hurt by it. While describing the 33-year-old as someone he considered &quot;family,&quot; the Kick ambassador said:&quot;Okay, so here's where I'll start about this, guys, I don't hate FaZe Banks. Okay? I don't hate FaZe Banks. I have history with him, bro. This is someone that, for a very long time, I consider family. Right? Like, when I woke up and seen this s**t, you can pull up my tweet, too. I was f**king hurt. I was hurt. I'm not going to lie to you all, chat, I don't give a f**k, I don't hate the guy. I'm not mad at him, bro. Was this something that caught me off guard? Was it something that I wished didn't happen? Yeah. It hurt. It was all just... it hurt. Okay?&quot;&quot;You know my s**t is clean&quot; - Banks challenges Coffeezilla to investigate his crypto wallets while talking to Adin Ross on livestreamDuring the same livestream, Adin Ross called Banks to settle their differences over the alleged MLG meme coin scam.At the 44-minute mark, FaZe Clan's founding member challenged Stephen &quot;Coffeezilla&quot; to investigate him and his crypto wallets, claiming that he had not defrauded anyone with his involvement in the meme coin.Richard said:&quot;I sold MLG for the first time yesterday after I made my tweet. I said, 'Stepping away from FaZe. I never scammed anybody in my life. F** this.' Basically, I'm out, I'm done, I'm done with the internet, and I posted the P&amp;L. My P&amp;L (profit and loss) where I bought and sold. You can go see it. That's what it says in the agreement. That's the only wallet I've ever traded crypto on. Coffeezilla, f**king any lawyer, anybody is welcome to audit me. You know my history with all this s**t. You know my s**t is clean, bruh! (Timestamp - 00:44:42)In other news, fans accused Adin Ross of &quot;copying&quot; Kai Cenat after he announced a survival island livestream with popular streamers Felix &quot;xQc&quot; and Nick &quot;FaZe Lacy.&quot;