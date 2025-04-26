"I want people who wronged me to suffer": Logan Paul's alleged text messages about Coffeezilla surface amid their legal battle 

Logan Paul's alleged messages to a friend, in which he allegedly said he wants "people who wronged him to suffer," have surfaced amid his legal battle with Stephen "Coffeezilla". On April 25, 2025, YouTuber and lawyer Alyte "LegalBytes" discussed a 20-page legal document that was filed on April 15, 2025.

According to LegalBytes, Coffeezilla allegedly revealed text messages between Logan Paul and a friend in a recent legal filing in the latter's defamation case against him. LegalBytes elaborated:

"These text messages were just revealed by Coffeezilla in a recent legal filing in the defamation case that Logan Paul filed against him for statements that Coffeezilla made about Paul's alleged CryptoZoo scam. Specifically, Coffeezilla is trying to have the case transferred from federal court in San Antonio to federal court in Austin, where the case can be more closely litigated with the class-action case filed by the alleged victims of the CryptoZoo fiasco. And the ultimate goal there is to potentially have these two cases consolidated."

At the 13-minute mark, LegalBytes displayed a series of alleged text messages that Coffeezilla claimed to have revealed in the recent legal filing. Here's what Paul allegedly wrote in the purported text messages:

"Paul: Lawyering up. Suing this mfker into the ground. Friend: Then everything will come out, court docs public. Paul: So everyone will see what happened for better or for worse. Friend: To let others know it is not worth coming at you. Friend: There is a price to pay. Paul: That's the idea. Paul: Need to shut it down. Friend: Public humiliation is always more affective. Paul: Totally agree. Paul: Just to make his life difficult. Paul: Zilla will pay, one way or another. Paul: I make sure of it. Friend: Bro, you're a billionaire. Paul: A petty billionaire. Paul: I want people who wronged me to suffer. Paul: While I continue getting wins on their grave."

YouTuber LegalBytes explains why Coffezilla decided to reveal Logan Paul's alleged text messages amid their ongoing legal battle

After detailing Logan Paul's alleged text messages, which Coffeezilla reportedly revealed in the lawsuit, LegalBytes explained why the internet investigator did this.

She said:

"You know, these texts aren't just bad in the court of public opinion. They were introduced here to show the judge that Logan Paul has admitted multiple times over that he has both, the desire and the resources, to destroy Coffeezilla, and that this poses a risk to the efficiency and economy of the case to everyone involved."

Furthermore, LegalBytes stated that the WWE superstar's defamation case could "sink" if the alleged text messages were presented to a jury:

"But, if this case does end up going in front of a jury, these texts can also serve the purpose of sinking Paul's defamation case."

As of this writing, Logan Paul and Coffeezilla have not commented on the situation.

