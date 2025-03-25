WWE Superstar to turn heel for the first time and join Judgment Day at WrestleMania 41? Exploring the possibility 

WWE Superstar Penta has ticked all the right boxes since his debut in the Stamford-based promotion. Touted to be the next big luchador after Rey Mysterio, the former AEW star has all that it takes to become a main-event player. In the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, the 40-year-old superstar squared off with Bron Breakker for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Ad

However, his victory chances were squashed by outside intervention from Dominik Mysterio and Carlito, who attacked Breakker, leading to a DQ victory for The Unpredictable Badass. Dom even gave Penta a chance to attack the reigning champion and be the next Judgment Day member, but Cero Miedo refused and gave a Superkick to The Latino Cheat after tossing back the chair to Mysterio.

Ad

Trending

However, that doesn't mean that Penta has completely turned down the option of turning heel. He might do so at WrestleMania 41. If the luchador fails to win the potential Intercontinental Title match at The Show of Shows, he may think of embracing the dark side.

Dirty Dom has been insisting on adding him to The Judgment Day. At WrestleMania, the former AEW star may finally give his consent to Dom by attacking Breakker and aligning with the heel group. However, the angle is speculative at this point.

Ad

Finn Balor speaks on the future of The Judgment Day in WWE

Finn Balor has finally addressed the future of The Judgment Day after visible signs of the breakup of the faction lately. It's well-known that ever since Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest were dumped out of the stable, there has been significant tension between The Prince and Dominik Mysterio.

Ad

The two have had verbal spats several times in the past few months, and Balor has often given Dom an earful. During the main event of WWE RAW, the former Universal Champion was seen fuming at the 27-year-old for giving the chair to Penta.

However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day stood united. After the show, Dominik posted a picture of himself and Finn Balor, along with other members of the faction, on Instagram. Balor commented on the post, clarifying that all was good between them.

Ad

"Hey, brothers fight all the time! It's all gravy, mate," he wrote.

While Finn has clarified that The Judgment Day is united, it remains to be seen to what extent the group can hold itself together when individual aspirations take over.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE