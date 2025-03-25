3 Consequences for WWE’s Penta after turning down the offer to join Judgment Day

Dominik Mysterio offered WWE Superstar Penta a position on The Judgment Day on this week’s episode of RAW. However, the luchador rejected the offer and attacked the heel faction instead.

Now, here are three consequences the Mexican wrestler could face for going against the black-and-purple faction.

#3 The Judgment Day could continue to hunt Penta

Penta faced Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Championship tonight. While El Zero Miedo had almost got a grip on The Unpredictable Bad*ss, the match ended in the champion’s favor owing to a DQ by Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day’s Finn Balor also joined in, attacking The Dog of WWE with a steel chair.

Following this, Dom offered Penta the chair to finish the Intercontinental Champion. Upset that he lost his title shot because of the heel crew, however, the luchador attacked Mysterio instead. Enraged by this, The Prince also targeted El Zero Miedo, with the heel crew standing tall over Penta and Breakker.

While the heel faction has already crushed the Mexican wrestler, there is a chance this won’t be the end of his punishment. Balor and his crew could go after the masked superstar again.

#2 Penta could lose another title shot

Since Penta lost his match via outside interference, there is a chance that RAW General Manager Adam Pearce could grant him a title rematch. However, his second chance at defeating Bron Breakker could also go down the drain, and The Judgment Day could cost him another IC Title shot.

Notably, Finn Balor is also after the Intercontinental Championship and was furious with Dominik Mysterio for thinking about adding Penta as a new member for the same reason. While he once overlooked this detail, now that El Zero Miedo has turned their offer down, he may target the Mexican to earn a title shot.

#1 The Judgment Day could injure Penta

The current dynamic for the Intercontinental Championship places both Penta and Finn Balor as the top contenders. With WrestleMania 41 less than a month away, there is a chance that both superstars could get a Triple Threat opportunity against Bron Breakker in Las Vegas.

However, Judgment Day could prevent the Mexican wrestler from making it to the Show of Shows by ambushing and injuring him. The heel crew has already shown that it isn’t shy of using weapons on the former AEW star. Thus, Penta could be sent into a kayfabe medical hiatus, missing this year’s Mania. It would be interesting to see what lies ahead for the luchador.

