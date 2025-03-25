Finn Balor gives major update on his relationship with Dominik Mysterio after WWE RAW

Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio haven't been on the best of terms on WWE RAW due to growing misunderstandings over the last few weeks. However, the former Universal Champion seems to have buried all the differences after he posted a heartwarming comment on Dom's newest Instagram post.

Dominik accidentally cost Balor the chance to win the Intercontinental Championship on last week's edition of WWE RAW, leading many fans to assume that the two Judgment Day members could finally come to blows soon.

On the latest Monday Night Show, the stable assembled to beat down Penta, who rejected Dominik's proposal to become the faction's newest member. In the aftermath of the show, Dom posted a picture of himself with Finn Balor and other members of Judgment Day. Balor was quick to drop a comment on the post, which made it clear all was good between them again. Check it out below:

"Hey, brothers fight all the time!! It’s all gravy mate 💜," wrote Balor.

Vince Russo wants Karrion Kross to join The Judgment Day in WWE

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo expressed his desire to see Karrion Kross join The Judgment Day down the line. The former WWE writer feels that the former NXT World Champion, alongside his wife Scarlett, could be an intriguing addition to the uber-popular stable on RAW.

"I've always liked Karrion Kross. You could see this guy is so creative. Is he married to her (Scarlett)? Beautiful, beautiful. Don't use her at all. This would be the only possible thing that I would have any interest in whatsoever."

With WrestleMania 41 inching closer, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for The Judgment Day. It wouldn't be a surprise to see WWE pull off another surprise with the ongoing storyline between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Apart from that, Balor could also find himself challenging for Bron Breakker's IC Title again, given how his last week's loss was a result of an interference gone wrong.

