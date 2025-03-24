40-year-old star declines offer to join The Judgment Day and gets badly assaulted on RAW

The Judgment Day were active participants in the main event of RAW on 24th March despite not having any members in the actual match. A 40-year-old star suffered a bad assault from them after declining their offer to join the faction.

The entire reason why The Judgment Day was involved in the main event was due to Dominik Mysterio. Dirty Dom insisted that Penta should be the newest member of the heel faction - and Balor berated him for even considering the idea last week. Even still, Dominik pushed through and even approached the luchador with the offer to help him win the Intercontinental Championship from Bron Breakker.

In the climax after the match, Dominik Mysterio gave Penta a chair. Had the 40-year-old star hit Bron Breakker with it, he would have essentially confirmed himself to be a member of the group. However, he declined, hit Dominik with the chair via a kick, and was then brutally assaulted by the rest of the group.

Finn Balor's face after Penta turned on Dominik was one of visible disappointment as if to say, "I told you so." Balor repeatedly rejected the idea of a new member for the group following JD McDonagh's injury.

However, Balor would lead the charge and attack both Bron Breakker (who retained the Intercontinental Title) as well as Penta to stand tall.

It firmly re-established Balor in the pecking order of The Judgment Day.

