"You could see this guy is so creative" - WWE veteran bats for former champion to be added to The Judgment Day (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo recently spoke about The Judgment Day currently being in shambles. The faction has undergone many changes since its inception a few years ago.

SummerSlam 2024 was a watershed moment in The Judgment Day's history as it underwent significant changes. Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest faced major betrayals from their team members leading to their expulsion from the group. Later, Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez were added to the ranks.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the former WWE writer felt that introducing a new member like Karrion Kross could infuse new life into the group. He noted that Kross, a two-time NXT Champion, was a very creative individual with the beautiful Scarlett by his side. Russo noted that adding Kross to the mix would be the only way he would be interested in seeing The Judgment Day.

"I've always liked Karrion Kross. You could see this guy is so creative. Is he married to her (Scarlett)? Beautiful, beautiful. Don't use her at all. This would be the only possible thing that I would have any interest in whatsoever." [From 7:40 onwards]

The Judgment Day is currently in turmoil with internal strife between Finn Balor and Dominik Mysterio. Last week on RAW, 'Dirty' Dom tried to interfere during Finn's match against Bron Breakker. This plan backfired as Breakker destroyed Mysterio and then proceeded to pin Balor after hitting him with the Spear.

