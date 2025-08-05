"Nothing wrong with that": Adin Ross says he'll donate $400k to MrBeast's TeamWater only if Kai Cenat donates the same amount

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has stated that he is willing to donate $400,000 to Jimmy &quot;MrBeast's&quot; TeamWater philanthropic project on the condition that Twitch star Kai Cenat donate the same amount. During a livestream earlier today (August 5, 2025), the streamer reacted to MrBeast's recent X post, in which he announced that he had donated $400,384 to TeamWater.The post reads:&quot;I just donated $400,364 to TeamWater!! ($1 more than @Trainwreckstv so I could be above him 🤪)&quot;While discussing which popular streamers have contributed to the charitable cause, Adin Ross claimed that he would soon make a $100,000 donation. He also stated that if Kai Cenat decides to donate $400,000 to TeamWater, he will match the amount.The Florida native elaborated:&quot;So, again, Beast, Train, I think xQc donated. I'll donate my $400k when Kai donates $400k. And if Kai doesn't donate $400k, I'll donate $100k. Nothing wrong with that. All right? There is nothing wrong with that. I am specifically... Beast is trying to get, you know, him on it. So, that's it. My $100k, we were literally going to wire it tomorrow.&quot;Upon seeing how his live Kick chat responded to his plans, Ross remarked:&quot;Wow, chat! Let me ask you guys a f**king question, I am donating $100,000, chat, what the f**k are you guys, that are b**ching at that, donating? Tell me right now! What the f**k are you... what are you doing?&quot;Adin Ross claims he and MrBeast have become &quot;best friends&quot;During the same livestream on August 5, 2025, Adin Ross discussed his relationship with MrBeast, claiming that they had now become &quot;best friends.&quot; While shouting out the most subscribed YouTuber, the 24-year-old said:&quot;All right, shout out to MrBeast, bro. Him and I have been becoming best friends, bro. I'm talking to this guy, like, five times a day. I'm not even joking, bro just calls me and starts talking, and I'm like, 'Holy s**t!' This guy's a f**king genuis. So, Beast and I are speaking. We want to get together and do something very special for...&quot;When Ross' fans suggested that the internet star was talking to him frequently because he &quot;owed money,&quot; the content creator replied:&quot;'He's talking to you every day because you owe him money.' All right. But we want to get together to do something very, very special. Okay?&quot;MrBeast made headlines on August 4, 2025, after pitching a hypothetical 1v1 basketball match between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.