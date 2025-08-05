  • home icon
  "Nothing wrong with that": Adin Ross says he'll donate $400k to MrBeast's TeamWater only if Kai Cenat donates the same amount

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Aug 05, 2025 05:36 GMT
Adin Ross wants Kai Cenat to donate $400k to MrBeast's TeamWater (Image via @KaiCenat, @MrBeast, and @adinross/X)

Kick ambassador Adin Ross has stated that he is willing to donate $400,000 to Jimmy "MrBeast's" TeamWater philanthropic project on the condition that Twitch star Kai Cenat donate the same amount. During a livestream earlier today (August 5, 2025), the streamer reacted to MrBeast's recent X post, in which he announced that he had donated $400,384 to TeamWater.

The post reads:

"I just donated $400,364 to TeamWater!! ($1 more than @Trainwreckstv so I could be above him 🤪)"

While discussing which popular streamers have contributed to the charitable cause, Adin Ross claimed that he would soon make a $100,000 donation. He also stated that if Kai Cenat decides to donate $400,000 to TeamWater, he will match the amount.

The Florida native elaborated:

"So, again, Beast, Train, I think xQc donated. I'll donate my $400k when Kai donates $400k. And if Kai doesn't donate $400k, I'll donate $100k. Nothing wrong with that. All right? There is nothing wrong with that. I am specifically... Beast is trying to get, you know, him on it. So, that's it. My $100k, we were literally going to wire it tomorrow."
Upon seeing how his live Kick chat responded to his plans, Ross remarked:

"Wow, chat! Let me ask you guys a f**king question, I am donating $100,000, chat, what the f**k are you guys, that are b**ching at that, donating? Tell me right now! What the f**k are you... what are you doing?"
Adin Ross claims he and MrBeast have become "best friends"

During the same livestream on August 5, 2025, Adin Ross discussed his relationship with MrBeast, claiming that they had now become "best friends." While shouting out the most subscribed YouTuber, the 24-year-old said:

"All right, shout out to MrBeast, bro. Him and I have been becoming best friends, bro. I'm talking to this guy, like, five times a day. I'm not even joking, bro just calls me and starts talking, and I'm like, 'Holy s**t!' This guy's a f**king genuis. So, Beast and I are speaking. We want to get together and do something very special for..."
When Ross' fans suggested that the internet star was talking to him frequently because he "owed money," the content creator replied:

"'He's talking to you every day because you owe him money.' All right. But we want to get together to do something very, very special. Okay?"

MrBeast made headlines on August 4, 2025, after pitching a hypothetical 1v1 basketball match between Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
