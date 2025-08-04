  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • World’s richest YouTuber pitches bold Michael Jordan vs LeBron James 1-on-1 with major twist

World’s richest YouTuber pitches bold Michael Jordan vs LeBron James 1-on-1 with major twist

By Ernesto Cova
Published Aug 04, 2025 17:18 GMT
NBA: All Star Game-Team Durant at Team LeBron - Source: Imagn
LeBron James and Michael Jordan could go one-on-one - Source: Imagn

For years, NBA fans have debated whether LeBron James could beat Michael Jordan in his tougher, more physical era. There's an argument to be made for both cases, but the fact of the matter is that we'll never know.

Ad

Even so, that won't stop the world's richest YouTuber, Mr. Beast (via Forbes), from asking. During a streaming session, the YouTuber pitched the idea of a hypothetical one-on-one match between the two NBA legends. Of course, given the age difference, James would have to have some sort of handicap.

“What if we got LeBron James and Michael Jordan to play 1-on-1, but we make it harder for LeBron somehow?” Mr. Beast asked.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Beast acknowledged that it would be almost impossible to get both of them to agree to this matchup, but it would certainly be a huge treat to the fans.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

“One of my most viewed videos last year was when I had Cristiano Ronaldo play a random fan one-on-one for a million dollars,” he said. “People loved it. So I was randomly thinking the other day, imagine getting LeBron and Michael Jordan to go 1v1—but we handicap LeBron in some way. They’d never agree to it, but imagine if it actually happened. That would be insane.”
Ad
Ad

It's been more than two decades since we last saw Jordan lacing them up, so it's hard to imagine this happening.

Lakers are giving LeBron some time to make a decision on his retirement

LeBron James is inching closer to the end of his basketball career. This might be his final season in the NBA, and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka doesn't want to rush him to make any decision about retirement.

Ad
“In terms of LeBron’s career, I think the number one thing we have to do there is respect he and his family’s decision in terms of how long he’s going to play. I think that’s first and foremost,” Pelinka told The Athletic. “And we want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable on that.”

James opted in on the final year of his contract, leaving many speculating about a potential retirement on the horizon with him opting not to get extended. He'll likely take some time before making up his mind about running it back after this season or not.

About the author
Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova

Twitter icon

Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.

His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.

Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.

When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography.

Know More

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks set sights on 6-foot-10 European center LeBron James was willing to take pay cut for

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications