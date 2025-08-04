World’s richest YouTuber pitches bold Michael Jordan vs LeBron James 1-on-1 with major twist

For years, NBA fans have debated whether LeBron James could beat Michael Jordan in his tougher, more physical era. There's an argument to be made for both cases, but the fact of the matter is that we'll never know.Even so, that won't stop the world's richest YouTuber, Mr. Beast (via Forbes), from asking. During a streaming session, the YouTuber pitched the idea of a hypothetical one-on-one match between the two NBA legends. Of course, given the age difference, James would have to have some sort of handicap.“What if we got LeBron James and Michael Jordan to play 1-on-1, but we make it harder for LeBron somehow?” Mr. Beast asked.Beast acknowledged that it would be almost impossible to get both of them to agree to this matchup, but it would certainly be a huge treat to the fans.“One of my most viewed videos last year was when I had Cristiano Ronaldo play a random fan one-on-one for a million dollars,” he said. “People loved it. So I was randomly thinking the other day, imagine getting LeBron and Michael Jordan to go 1v1—but we handicap LeBron in some way. They’d never agree to it, but imagine if it actually happened. That would be insane.”It's been more than two decades since we last saw Jordan lacing them up, so it's hard to imagine this happening.Lakers are giving LeBron some time to make a decision on his retirementLeBron James is inching closer to the end of his basketball career. This might be his final season in the NBA, and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka doesn't want to rush him to make any decision about retirement.“In terms of LeBron’s career, I think the number one thing we have to do there is respect he and his family’s decision in terms of how long he’s going to play. I think that’s first and foremost,” Pelinka told The Athletic. “And we want to respect his ability to come up with his timetable on that.”James opted in on the final year of his contract, leaving many speculating about a potential retirement on the horizon with him opting not to get extended. He'll likely take some time before making up his mind about running it back after this season or not.