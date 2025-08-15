"You're sure?!": MrBeast left shocked after Sophie Rain pitches to donate $1,000,000 to TeamWater

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s Kick Stream, with a goal of raising millions for TeamWater, has been wildly successful, raising over $9,000,000 USD at the time of writing, a huge donation pitch also came from Social Media Influencer Sophie Rain.After reaching out to the content creator during the stream, she made it clear that she wanted to donate, but didn’t really know how to, considering the massive sum of money that she was offering. To say that the YouTuber was flabbergasted is an understatement:“Yeah, we will, we will get in contact right now! Right now! You’re sure?!”TeamWater’s goal of raising $40,000,000 to bring water to 2 million people is certainly off to a hot start, between this, and the funds that have been raised during the Adin Ross x xQc x MrBeast stream so far.MrBeast receives offer of $1,000,000 from Sophie Rain for TeamWater during Kick StreamDuring the Adin Ross and xQc Kick stream collaboration, MrBeast reached out to Sophie Rain, a well-known social media influencer about contributing to the TeamWater charity.She’s just one of many content creators and streamers that have donated to this cause. While on the phone with Sophie Rain, Jimmy stated he heard she “made more money than LeBron James”, and that led him to reach out:“And I was thinkin’, would you mind donating to help people in need? Every dollar donated is a year of clean water for someone in need.”With no hesitation, Sophie Rain made it clear that she was all too glad to donate, and she definitely offered a huge sum of money to the charity, leaving both Adin Ross and MrBeast shocked:“I would love to. I’ve been wanting to donate, I’m just not sure how to, so I’m glad you called me. Because I want to donate a million dollars, is what I want to donate.”Jimmy asked if his phone was messing up, because he was shocked at the generosity that Sophie was quick to offer to the charity. She would then ask if their people could get in contact with one another to figure out how to donate the million dollars to the TeamWater charity.At the time of the phone call, it wasn’t the largest donation - that honor went to Be LOVE Electrolyte who donated $1,300,000, but it was an easy second place. It’s still an incredible amount of money, which certainly goes to a good cause. Sophie Rain would also tweet about it after the fact, stating even if you call it “dirty money”, she still donated a million more than those critics did.As of this writing the TeamWater collaborative stream continues on Kick, though it hasn’t been without some controversy, such as the YouTuber calling Adin Ross out for repeatedly touching him, and backlash from fans cause Kai Cenat has not donated