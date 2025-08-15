  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "You're sure?!": MrBeast left shocked after Sophie Rain pitches to donate $1,000,000 to TeamWater

"You're sure?!": MrBeast left shocked after Sophie Rain pitches to donate $1,000,000 to TeamWater

By Jason Parker
Modified Aug 15, 2025 09:11 GMT
MrBeast Sophie Rain TeamWater
MrBeast's TeamWater campaign has really hit the ground running, with a massive $1,000,000 from Sophie Rain (Image via YouTube/@TeamWater)

Jimmy “MrBeast” Donaldson’s Kick Stream, with a goal of raising millions for TeamWater, has been wildly successful, raising over $9,000,000 USD at the time of writing, a huge donation pitch also came from Social Media Influencer Sophie Rain.

Ad

After reaching out to the content creator during the stream, she made it clear that she wanted to donate, but didn’t really know how to, considering the massive sum of money that she was offering. To say that the YouTuber was flabbergasted is an understatement:

“Yeah, we will, we will get in contact right now! Right now! You’re sure?!”

TeamWater’s goal of raising $40,000,000 to bring water to 2 million people is certainly off to a hot start, between this, and the funds that have been raised during the Adin Ross x xQc x MrBeast stream so far.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

MrBeast receives offer of $1,000,000 from Sophie Rain for TeamWater during Kick Stream

During the Adin Ross and xQc Kick stream collaboration, MrBeast reached out to Sophie Rain, a well-known social media influencer about contributing to the TeamWater charity.

Ad

She’s just one of many content creators and streamers that have donated to this cause. While on the phone with Sophie Rain, Jimmy stated he heard she “made more money than LeBron James”, and that led him to reach out:

“And I was thinkin’, would you mind donating to help people in need? Every dollar donated is a year of clean water for someone in need.”
Ad

With no hesitation, Sophie Rain made it clear that she was all too glad to donate, and she definitely offered a huge sum of money to the charity, leaving both Adin Ross and MrBeast shocked:

“I would love to. I’ve been wanting to donate, I’m just not sure how to, so I’m glad you called me. Because I want to donate a million dollars, is what I want to donate.”
Ad

Jimmy asked if his phone was messing up, because he was shocked at the generosity that Sophie was quick to offer to the charity. She would then ask if their people could get in contact with one another to figure out how to donate the million dollars to the TeamWater charity.

Ad

At the time of the phone call, it wasn’t the largest donation - that honor went to Be LOVE Electrolyte who donated $1,300,000, but it was an easy second place. It’s still an incredible amount of money, which certainly goes to a good cause. Sophie Rain would also tweet about it after the fact, stating even if you call it “dirty money”, she still donated a million more than those critics did.

Ad

As of this writing the TeamWater collaborative stream continues on Kick, though it hasn’t been without some controversy, such as the YouTuber calling Adin Ross out for repeatedly touching him, and backlash from fans cause Kai Cenat has not donated

About the author
Jason Parker

Jason Parker

Twitter icon

Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 12 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.

Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.

Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.

A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jason Parker
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications