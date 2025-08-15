"I'm actually being serious": MrBeast asks fans to "chill" about Kai Cenat not donating to TeamWater

During a Kick marathon livestream with Adin Ross and Felix &quot;xQc&quot; on August 14, 2025, Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; discouraged fans from criticizing Kai Cenat for his decision not to donate to his TeamWater initiative. The campaign aims to raise $40 million to provide clean drinking water to communities in need.A viral clip from a livestream on August 12, 2025, showed MrBeast speaking about a content creator who declined to participate in the TeamWater broadcast due to Adin Ross' involvement. Many netizens speculated that the unnamed individual was Kai Cenat, prompting the 27-year-old to clarify the situation in a post on X.During his latest Kick livestream with Adin Ross and xQc, MrBeast directly addressed the criticism aimed at Kai Cenat for not donating to the TeamWater project:&quot;Hey, by the way, to the community that's been clipping... Let's all chill. No, I'm actually being serious. Chill. Like, Kai doesn't have to donate to TeamWater. Obviously, there are charities I don't donate to. Just, everyone, calm the hell down.&quot;MrBeast asks fans to &quot;hop off the Kai hate&quot; during his Kick broadcast with xQc and Adin RossLaunched on August 1, 2025, MrBeast’s TeamWater campaign has been raising a significant amount of money through donations from both content creators and corporations. The content creator has publicly called on public figures and wealthy philanthropists to contribute, and his efforts have already generated over $20 million.To further raise money, MrBeast set up a channel on Kick and decided to host a marathon-style livestream with xQc and Adin Ross on August 14, 2025. During the broadcast, the YouTuber addressed the controversy surrounding the unnamed streamer who declined to participate in the Kick marathon broadcast.When Adin Ross mentioned that many netizens believed the streamer to be Kai Cenat, MrBeast responded:&quot;No, but they didn't think, they just assumed it was to get viral clips... Well, I responded and cleared it up, but hey, everyone hop off the Kai hate boner. Seriously.&quot;In other news, Twitch streamer and FaZe clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; recently stated that he would be donating ₹100,000 to the TeamWater campaign, which is equal to around $1,143 (as per current currency exchange rates).