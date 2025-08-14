  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I've been an L streamer": Stable Ronaldo announces he will be donating ₹100,000 to MrBeast's TeamWater

"I've been an L streamer": Stable Ronaldo announces he will be donating ₹100,000 to MrBeast's TeamWater

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 14, 2025 01:57 GMT
Stable Ronaldo announced that he would be making the donation in a recent Twitch broadcast (Image via stableronaldo/Twitch)
Stable Ronaldo announced that he would be making the donation to TeamWater in a recent Twitch broadcast (Image via stableronaldo/Twitch)

Twitch star and FaZe Clan member Rani "Stable Ronaldo" has announced that he will be donating to YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson’s charitable initiative, TeamWater. However, he plans to contribute the amount in Indian rupees instead of US dollars.

Ad

Based on the current exchange rate, Stable Ronaldo’s donation of ₹100,000 will amount to approximately $1,143. Announcing his plan during a Twitch broadcast on August 13, 2025, the streamer said:

"Shoutout to the water charity sh**. I decided, bro. I've been an L streamer. I've been an L human. I got to work on myself, and I'm trying to better myself, so I decided that it's official time, I'm donating a hundred thousand. Yes! Let's clap it up right now, bro, I'm donating a hundred thousand. And I know y'all are going to say, Ron, that don't even sound like you. I'm donating a hundred thousand rupees. Yes."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Who are the current top donors for TeamWater?

MrBeast launched the TeamWater campaign on August 1, 2025, and it has quickly become the topic of discussion among content creators across various platforms.

The initiative aims to raise $40 million to provide clean drinking water to regions around the world. As part of the campaign, MrBeast has challenged content creators and philanthropists to make big donations to help reach the goal.

Ad

In response, many content creators, businesses, and philanthropists have stepped up, with some donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of the mission.

According to the latest figures on the TeamWater website, the campaign has raised over $18 million so far. This amount, as stated by the campaign, translates to 18 million years of clean water provided globally. A list shows donors alongside the "years of water supplied" attributed to their contributions.

Ad

As of August 14, 2025, the top donors include:

  1. Ken Griffin & Griffin Catalyst - 2,250,000
  2. CrateRoyaleCR - 2,005,000
  3. YouTube & Google - 2,000,000
  4. Kick.com (Ed Craven, Bijan Tehrani) - 2,000,000
  5. Tobi Lütke / Shopify - 1,500,001
  6. TikTok - 1,500,000
  7. Team Rollbit - 1,002,799
  8. Great.com & Erik Bergman - 1,000,000
  9. Catalog Avatar Creator - 500,000
  10. MrBeast - 400,364

In other news, new developments have surfaced in the ongoing legal case involving controversial streamer Johnny Somali, who made headlines earlier this year for disruptive behavior in South Korea. At a court hearing held on August 13, 2025, in South Korea, Somali reportedly admitted to the distribution of deepfake content featuring female streamers.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications