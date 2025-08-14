"I've been an L streamer": Stable Ronaldo announces he will be donating ₹100,000 to MrBeast's TeamWater

Twitch star and FaZe Clan member Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; has announced that he will be donating to YouTuber Jimmy &quot;MrBeast&quot; Donaldson’s charitable initiative, TeamWater. However, he plans to contribute the amount in Indian rupees instead of US dollars.Based on the current exchange rate, Stable Ronaldo’s donation of ₹100,000 will amount to approximately $1,143. Announcing his plan during a Twitch broadcast on August 13, 2025, the streamer said:&quot;Shoutout to the water charity sh**. I decided, bro. I've been an L streamer. I've been an L human. I got to work on myself, and I'm trying to better myself, so I decided that it's official time, I'm donating a hundred thousand. Yes! Let's clap it up right now, bro, I'm donating a hundred thousand. And I know y'all are going to say, Ron, that don't even sound like you. I'm donating a hundred thousand rupees. Yes.&quot;Who are the current top donors for TeamWater?MrBeast launched the TeamWater campaign on August 1, 2025, and it has quickly become the topic of discussion among content creators across various platforms. The initiative aims to raise $40 million to provide clean drinking water to regions around the world. As part of the campaign, MrBeast has challenged content creators and philanthropists to make big donations to help reach the goal.In response, many content creators, businesses, and philanthropists have stepped up, with some donating hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of the mission.According to the latest figures on the TeamWater website, the campaign has raised over $18 million so far. This amount, as stated by the campaign, translates to 18 million years of clean water provided globally. A list shows donors alongside the &quot;years of water supplied&quot; attributed to their contributions. As of August 14, 2025, the top donors include:Ken Griffin &amp; Griffin Catalyst - 2,250,000CrateRoyaleCR - 2,005,000YouTube &amp; Google - 2,000,000Kick.com (Ed Craven, Bijan Tehrani) - 2,000,000Tobi Lütke / Shopify - 1,500,001TikTok - 1,500,000Team Rollbit - 1,002,799Great.com &amp; Erik Bergman - 1,000,000Catalog Avatar Creator - 500,000MrBeast - 400,364In other news, new developments have surfaced in the ongoing legal case involving controversial streamer Johnny Somali, who made headlines earlier this year for disruptive behavior in South Korea. At a court hearing held on August 13, 2025, in South Korea, Somali reportedly admitted to the distribution of deepfake content featuring female streamers.