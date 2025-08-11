American billionaire Ken Griffin donates $2.25m to TeamWater after MrBeast "randomly" asks him

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 11, 2025 22:39 GMT
MrBeast shared news of Ken Griffin donating $2.25 million to his philanthropic project in a post on X (Image via MrBeast/X)
YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast' recently shared news of a major donation by American billionaire Ken Griffin that has topped TeamWater's list of the largest individual donations. The donation, made under the name of Ken Griffin and his organization Griffin Catalyst, amounts to a whopping $2,250,000.

As shared by MrBeast in an X post made on August 11, 2025, he had "randomly" given a shoutout to Ken Griffin to pitch in his philanthropic project during an appearance on a news segment for MSNBC alongside YouTuber Mark Rober, who is also heading the project with MrBeast.

Thanking Griffin in his X post, MrBeast wrote:

"When I was on the news to raise money for TeamWater the host asked me to call someone out, I randomly said Ken Griffen AND HE JUST DONATED $2,250,000 LOL THANK YOU SO MUCH KEN"
MrBeast shares clip in which he asked Ken Griffin to donate to TeamWater

TeamWater was launched by MrBeast through a YouTube video on August 1, 2025, in which he explained that the project aimed to raise 40 million dollars to provide 2 million individuals with access to clean drinking water in areas around the globe.

Since then, the project has received significant attention online, with individual donations going up to millions. MrBeast has also been collaborating with and requesting prominent content creators and streamers to donate to TeamWater.

In a subsequent post on X, MrBeast shared a clip of him requesting Ken Griffin to pitch in for TeamWater's fundraiser after being asked to name some individuals he would like to "challenge" to donate. Within the clip, while Mark Rober recommended Mark Cuban as a candidate, MrBeast said:

"And Ken Griffin, you got a lot of money!"

During a livestream, MrBeast was heard asking streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" to donate $100,000 to TeamWater. The political streamer declined to donate $100,000, claiming that the amount was too large. However, he offered to partake in a collaborative stream to raise money.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
