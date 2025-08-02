"No way!": Asmongold reacts after being asked to donate $100,000 to MrBeast's TeamWater during call with xQc and Adin Ross

Streaming personality Zack "Asmongold" found himself on the spot after he was asked to donate $100,000 to YouTuber Jimmy "MrBeast's" latest charitable venture, TeamWater. The venture aims to raise a total of $40 million to provide 2 million individuals in need with access to clean drinking water in areas of Africa, Asia, and North America that lack the essential infrastructure required.

Asmongold was getting some food from the McDonald's drive-thru before being asked to join a Discord call with massively popular content creators Adin Ross, Nicholas "Jynxzi," Logan Paul, and MrBeast himself. After he picked up the call, MrBeast explained the reason behind his being asked to join in:

"Hey, nice to meet you, I'm Jimmy, MrBeast. There's this charity thing called TeamWater where a dollar donated is a year of clean water for someone in need, and you know, we're trying to raise money to get people clean water all around the globe. It's, you know, a big thing, people die from it... Your friends here were saying you're a very generous soul."

Asmongold hilariously replied:

"You're really going to do this sh**? I'm at McDonald's drive-thru. Is this going to happen to me? Oh my God!... Please, just, just f**king give me a number. Just give me a number, Jimmy."

After MrBeast stated that Jynxzi and Logan Paul had pledged $100,000 each to the TeamWater project, Asmongold stated:

"Okay, okay. Here's the thing. Here's the thing is that I didn't f**king go and have Prime, so I'm not... 100K? No! No way! The Prime is in my convenience store, okay? When StarForge is in my convenience store, then maybe I'll give you a 100K!"

"Y'all put me on the spot": Asmongold agrees to donate to MrBeast's TeamWater project

MrBeast's project TeamWater has been labeled by the YouTuber as the "largest creator collaboration" as well as the "largest philanthropy project in history," with "thousands" of content creators pooling resources to help raise money for the project.

During their Discord call, xQc stated that he would be willing to donate $200,000, which was double the amount of money that he alleged was owed to him by Kai Cenat over a wager he had won.

Now, after Asmon was asked to match the donations being put in by other participants in the call, the political streamer refused to do so, claiming that the amount was too substantial for his liking.

After MrBeast stated that he had seen multiple X posts claiming that Asmongold was the most-watched streamer, Asmongold said that he does not earn money from his streams since he doesn't run ads. However, he agreed to donate money, even if it was not $100,000:

"I'll figure something out, alright? I'll donate. I'll donate, Jimmy. I'm not going to donate a $100,000. I'mma be honest, that's a lot of money... People, y'all put me on the spot, y'all try to make me look like an a**hole! That's what's going on. I know what's going on here! Yeah?"

xQc then proposed that the two could team up and do a collaborative broadcast together, utilizing the Kick Creator Incentive Program (KCIP) to raise money for donations. Repying in the affirmative, Asmon said:

"I will say this. I would do it. I would do it, period."

In other news, Asmongold recently claimed that identity verification using real-life IDs will be an "inevitable" aspect of the internet, especially social media.

