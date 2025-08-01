"We're not going to comply": Internet left divided as Asmongold claims real ID verification to use internet services is "inevitable"

Political commentator Zack &quot;Asmongold&quot; recently shared a post on X, claiming that the use of real ID for social media is &quot;inevitable.&quot; This statement from the Texas native follows recent announcements by the governments of the United Kingdom and Australia, which plan to implement age verification checks through ID authentication on platforms like Spotify and YouTube.In his post dated July 31, 2025, Asmongold stated that ID verification would eventually become the norm for the usage of internet services, particularly social media platforms. He further suggested that the most effective solution would be a government-issued authentication token to verify personal information so that private corporations do not gain access to users' public records.In the post, which has garnered over half a million views within hours of being shared, he wrote:&quot;Internet real ID is inevitable, especially for social media. Denying this might feel good, but it is a lie, and you know it. What isn't inevitable is private companies having access to our public records. The best solution is a gov authentication token that only verifies info.&quot;Many netizens have mixed reactions to Asmongold’s claim about the inevitability of real ID verification. While some stated that the streamer is mistaken to showcase trust in the government, others welcomed the idea, calling it &quot;necessary&quot; due to the prevalence of bots online and the need to protect children on public platforms.&quot;We're not going to comply, period,&quot; X user @Gbear_2 wrote.&quot;Anyone with half a brain knows this is necessary. The bots are ruining social media and gaming,&quot; @TekworksLA posted.&quot;Government is MUCH worse than any corporation or you don’t understand government. Government is simply the most powerful corporation and with a monopoly on violence,&quot; X owner and tech mogul Elon Musk (@elonmusk) opined.&quot;I love you and your takes, man, I really do... But this ain't it. It will never be. You can NOT trust the government like this. I weep for our future if this ends up a reality,&quot; YouTuber @SmashJT wrote.&quot;An internet ID would be the best solution across all platforms and sites. Protect kids and finally hold people accountable for things they’d never say or do in real life,&quot; X user @CatastropiClara remarked.&quot;You've already complied&quot;: Asmongold responds to netizens' reactions to his claim about inevitability of real ID verificationResponding to replies under his X post, Asmongold argued that most internet users have already complied with ID verification by providing personally identifiable information to their Internet Service Providers (ISPs). He went on to describe online anonymity as a &quot;mirage&quot; for the vast majority of users.The streamer added that, if required by law, ISPs could be compelled to hand over data related to a specific user's internet activity. He wrote:&quot;You've already complied by providing your information to your ISP. If the government subpoenas your data, your ISP will give it to them. This is the same for every company because it's the law For 99.9% of internet users, anonymity is a mirage.&quot;Asmongold was recently mentioned in a news segment on MSNBC for his views on US President Donald Trump's handling of the files uncovered during criminal proceedings against Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.