xQc alleges Kai Cenat owes him $100,000 and blocked his number

Twitch and Kick streamer Félix &quot;xQc&quot; recently appeared on a broadcast alongside popular content creators like Nicholas &quot;Jynxzi,&quot; Jimmy &quot;MrBeast,&quot; and Adin Ross. The four were on a Discord call together, with MrBeast rallying them to collectively contribute money to his newest philanthropic project, TeamWater, which aims to raise $40 million to help 2,000,000 people gain access to clean drinking water.While discussing their individual contributions to the project, the idea to add Twitch streamer Kai Cenat to the Discord call was eventually brought up. xQc then revealed that his number had been blocked by Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, with the former explaining that he was willing to donate double that amount to MrBeast's charitable venture:&quot;Like I said, I didn't want to make it weird, want to make it weird. It's just, I thought, dude, dude, Kai blocked my number, fair enough, right? No joke, no joke. He just blocked my number, right? So, I can't collect my hundred K, which is fine. So, I thought, I thought, dude, just put it for a good cause. I thought I'll double on top of that, right? Just right there. It's already, that's already almost two hundred and fifty, three hundred and fifty right there, boom!&quot;Then, Félix called on Jynxzi to add to the pool of money that the others had pledged for TeamWater, jokingly stating:&quot;Right? And then, and then Jynxzi will swap in with another, what? Like two hundred? Like minimum.&quot;Jynxzi then hesitantly replied:&quot;Yeah... something like that.&quot;xQc says That Kai Cenat Blocked His Number and Still Owes Him $100K byu/starcraft2020 inLivestreamFailDoes Kai Cenat owe xQc $100,000?Kai Cenat's alleged $100,000 debt to xQc originates from a bet the latter had placed during a broadcast held by the AMP member featuring rapper 21 Savage. Kai and 21 Savage had been playing NBA 2K and Madden NFL together, and Cenat had called xQc to ask him if he would like to bet on either of them.Félix had decided to bet $100,000 on 21 Savage. When Cenat was winning the game, he had asked to possibly back out of the bet, but was rebuffed by Cenat. However, 21 Savage pulled a comeback and ended up winning the game. Since then, xQc has often mentioned the supposed $100,000 debt Kai Cenat owes him.MrBeast announced his TeamWater campaign via an X post as well as a dedicated YouTube video, which was posted on his main channel. In it, he was seen collaborating with multiple other content creators to help construct water filtration and storage systems in regions of Africa, Asia, and North America.